Flagler County’s 911 Team Recognized for Membership in ‘Missing Kids Readiness Program’

The Flagler County Emergency Communications Center team was recently recognized for its membership in the “Missing Kids Readiness Program” at the Association of Public Safety Communications Officials (APCO) National Conference by the National Center Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

The two agencies work together to establish operational standards, share best practices, and deliver training for emergency communications centers handling missing and exploited children cases.

“It is critical that we have adequate training, policies, and best practices when handling these sensitive calls,” said Emergency Communications Director Christina Mortimer. “To receive this designation, all of our personnel had to complete additional trainings, provide a copy of our department’s Standard Operating Procedures regarding Missing Persons and show compliance of best practices.”

Mortimer had the privilege of accepting the recognition on behalf of her team at the Association of Public Safety Communications Organization National Conference.

“Our telecommunicators may be the first person a scared parent or caregiver talks to when their child is missing,” Mortimer said. “This recognition is a reflection of our team’s commitment to being prepared, continuing to learn, and doing everything we can to help keep the children in our community safe.”