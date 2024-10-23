The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, October 23, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

General Election Early Voting is available today in Bunnell, Palm Coast and Flagler Beach from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at five locations. Any registered and qualified voter who is eligible to vote in a county-wide election may vote in person at any of the early voting site, regardless of assigned precinct. According to Florida law, every voter must present a Florida driver’s license, a Florida identification card or another form of acceptable picture and signature identification in order to vote. If you do not present the required identification or if your eligibility cannot be determined, you will only be permitted to vote a provisional ballot. Don’t forget your ID. A couple of secure drop boxes that Ron DeSantis and the GOP legislature haven’t yet banned (also known as Secure Ballot Intake Stations) are available at the entrance of the Elections Office and at any early voting site during voting hours. The locations are as follows:

Flagler County Elections Supervisor’s Office, Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.

Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast.

Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE.

Palm Coast’s Southern Recreation Center, 1290 Belle Terre Parkway.

Flagler Beach United Methodist Church, 1520 South Daytona Avenue, Flagler Beach.

See a sample ballot here. See the Live Interviews with all local candidates below.

River to Sea Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) meets at 9 a.m. at the Airline Room at the Daytona Beach International Airport. The TPO’s planning oversight includes all of Volusia County and the developed areas of eastern Flagler County including Beverly Beach and Flagler Beach as well as portions of the cities of Palm Coast and Bunnell, with board member representation from each of those jurisdictions. See the full agendas here. To join the meeting electronically, go here.

Separation Chat, Open Discussion: The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts an open, freewheeling discussion on the topic here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 9-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]











In Coming Days:







Oct. 30-31: The Halloween Hall of Terror is back at Palm Coast Fire Station 21, 9 Corporate Drive in Palm Coast. Monday, Oct. 30 and Tuesday, Oct.31 from 7 to 10 p.m. This year’s event promises to be better than ever with a ‘Greatest Slashers’ theme, incorporating some of the horror genres biggest icons of the past 50 years. And new for 2024, visitors can indulge in a variety of delicious offerings from food trucks as they await their turn to tour the spine-chilling haunted house. Parking is available in the lot adjacent to the firehouse on corporate drive, with overflow parking available in the Kohl’s parking lot. This year, the City of Palm Coast is offering a limited number of ‘RIP’ fast pass tickets again, giving winners front-of-the-line access. To enter, follow the City of Palm Coast’s Facebook page during the week of October 21-25 and answer daily horror film trivia questions. Winners will be announced each day, so don’t miss your chance to skip the line and dive straight into the horror. Last year’s Hall of Terror set a new attendance record with nearly 5,000 visitors over the two-day span, and this year is expected to draw an even larger crowd. As always, the event is free and open to all ages, though adult supervision is recommended for attendees under 13. Please note that the event features strobe lights, fog, and other special effects. Those with epilepsy or sensory sensitivities are invited to join us for a special sensory-friendly walkthrough of the Hall of Terror from 6-7pm on both nights of the event.



For the full calendar, go here.

Metro diary: On Monday I was driving on Palm Coast Parkway from the early-voting site at the public library to the Community Center when, stopped at the half-hour red light at the Parkway and Cypress Point, I saw this woman approaching the southeast corner, from the east on the Parkway, in pinkish red, dancing as if there was no tomorrow (she may have been onto something). She was in another world, headphoned, but entirely dancing to this one: her own little flash mob. As she got to the corner a man who had just crossed the street toward her direction, without skipping a beat he may or may not have been hearing, started dancing with her, twirling her, dipping her. They did this for a minute, then they hugged, then they said goodbye, and she crossed one way and he went on the other: a magical little interlude that gave everyone at the light something to smile about on an unsmiling day and not a little of the urge to just hop out and join them. Metropolitan areas are filled with moments like these. The New York Times for decades on Sundays has been running a feature called “Metropolitan Diary,” where readers send in their little anecdotes from city streets, subways, bathroom stalls, in prose or in verse, like this one called “A Piano in Bryant Park” from last Sunday: Elegant ebony grand in afternoon sun,

awkwardly balanced on cobblestone,

amid benches, fountains, a great square of lawn. Passers-by circle it cautiously, as they would

a fallen meteor. Its shiny keys synthetic, out of place

among the earthy greens and browns of the park. Now a pianist, hair cinched back in a bun,

regal bearing, lowers her hands, begins.

A soprano, in white silk, sings the still-fresh words of Walt Whitman,

launches them into summer air, where they mix

with the honks and sirens of Forty-second Street. A duet of city and song, urban harmony

that ruffles senses as it soothes souls.

The sky darkens — storm clouds from the west Jane Jacobs would say that it’s scenes like these–not the broad avenues and parkway designs of a Robert Moses–that make a city, and she would be right. We have them too, if we look hard enough, if we wait long enough–as our traffic lights seem to insist we should–but it’s too much of a chore, too much like glimpsing a shooting star. When it happens, it’s more an event than an urban routine. That alone tells you were are not yet a city, and our Moses-like designs may well keep us from becoming one. But the dancing girl will keep trying. —P.T.

Now this:









