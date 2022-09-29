10,400 Customers Without Power in Flagler as Tropical Storm Ian Drenches Toward Atlantic at Melbourne

Last Updated: 7:25 a.m.

Thursday, 7:25 a.m.–If there is some good news about Hurricane Ian Thursday morning, it is that it has degraded into a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour, and it has carved a more southerly, far less populated path across the Florida Peninsula than feared.









But its flooding rains–as much as a foot in some places so far–its damage to southwest Florida, its storm surges and beach erosion are still of historic dimensions, and Ian has yet to exit the Peninsula. Early this morning Ian was moving at a slow, 8 miles per hour pace toward Melbourne and the Atlantic, where it will continue to swing north and away from Flagler County’s shore today. The shore is still expected to take a battering, as it has overnight. Ian is expected to parallel Flagler’s shore around 2 a.m. Friday morning.

The most preliminary reports from Bob Pickering, the weather specialist at Flagler’s Emergency Operations Center, placed rain totals so far in the 5 to 6 inches range, but he was working toward more solid numbers soon.

More silver linings: while customers are losing power, power is being restored at a remarkable speed in some areas, thanks to the presence of 41,000 linemen across the state. That’s double the number Florida Power and Light had in place ahead of Hurricane Irma in 2017, when power restoration was very slow.

There were 10,430 customers without power in Flagler County as of this morning, with 880 who lost power already having their power restored, out of 66,910 total customers.

In Volusia County, 48,260 customers have lost power, with 14,350 customers already having their power restored, out of a total 190,020 customers. In St. Johns, just 6,450 customers have no power, though 10,010 had lost it and seen their power already restored, out of a total of 107,290 customers. All those customers are served by Florida Power and Light.

Statewide, FPL had 1,189,250 customers without power this morning, having already restored power to 502,090. The power company serves 5.3 million customers.

But the “more eastward shift in the track will limit most of the hazards to north central Florida, coastal northeast Florida and coastal southeast Georgia,” the National Weather Center in Jacksonville reports early this morning. The center projects the following:









Coastal impacts: beach erosion, high rips, high seas/surf, heavy rainfall

Moderate storm surge along the coasts, ICWW, and St. Johns river.

Extensive and potentially extreme flash flooding possible for Flagler and St. Johns counties. Storm total rainfall in flood watch 8-15 inches, locally 18 “possible.

Localized flash flooding possible for areas east of HWY 301

Hurricane force wind gust potential today along the immediate coast.

A few tornadoes mainly for Flagler county.

Tropical storm force wind potential continues into Friday and low end Hurricane force wind gust potential on today (mainly near the immediate coast).

Policing activity did not see any issues of significant concern overnight.

Here’s the latest briefing from the National Weather Center in jacksonville: