Hurricane Ian’s Path Into West Florida Would Cause Tropical Winds, Heavy Rain and Floods in Flagler

As of today there is somewhat more consensus about Hurricane Ian’s path through Florida than there was a day or two ago, even among forecasting models that had diverged until now: that path would have Ian pass offshore of Tampa Bay as a major hurricane and make landfall in the less populated areas of Crystal River or Cedar Key as Category 2 hurricane in the early hours of Friday.









But the focus on the center of the storm can be deceptive. The slow-moving storm’s width and strength, as a major hurricane, would extend tropical storm-force winds and torrential rains far east of the storm. Current projections give a 65 percent chance of tropical storm-strength winds extending into Flagler County.

Of equal concern is the very large amount of rain expected to to the east of the storm, including potentially 10 to 15 inches in Flagler County, according to Jonathan Lord, the county’s emergency management director. “We’re going to have flooding in our community. No ifs, ands or buts,” Lord said.

That’s what has prompted Palm Coast and Flagler County governments to set up sandbag stations (Flagler on Sunday, Palm Coast today starting at 9 a.m. See below.) Lord is cautioning that between the hurricane’s effects and a king tide timed for the middle of the week, flooding in low-lying areas is a serious possibility.









“My greatest concern is our flooding,” Lord said Monday morning. “Two days ago, we were 10 to 15 [inches]. Yesterday we were seven to 10. Today we’re back to 10 to 15. So that 10 number is the one in the middle. To me 10 inches of rain sounds very, very possible. We were going to have those seasonally higher tides anyway, we can’t change Mother Nature. So that coupled with the rain is the big risk for the Intracoastal. It’s also a risk for Crescent Lake because Crescent Lake connects to the St. Johns and the St. Johns River is impacted by the seasonally higher higher tides as well. Again, on the west side, that impacts our ability to to drain there as well.

The center of the storm is its most violent by wind speed. But the effects of the storm–wind and rain–are most pronounced east of it. That’s why it may impact northeast Florida as much as Lord describes.

The rain will start in Flagler far ahead of the storm proximity. Today, expect overcast skies with spots of rain. But by evening tomorrow the rain should become steadier, even though Hurricane Ian will still be far offshore, southwest of Florida. Lord said the rain is currently projected to intensify into Wednesday and Thursday especially, and continue into Friday. Because of the storm’s slowness, rainfall to its east will stretch over more days.

“The majority of the ‘weather’ of the storm, it hangs out on the right hand side,” Lord said, “and the impacts of the storm are hundreds–I’m not kidding–hundreds, 450, 500 miles away from that center.” Unfortunately, Lord said, a lot of people look at the satellite imagery and take it for a “Gulf course hurricane,” and let down their guard.

If Lord were advising officials on school, government and business closures ahead, “I’m going to tell them that we need to be prepared for closure. It’s “very unlikely Tuesday–but still to be ready for them Tuesday,” in Flagler, he said. “Much higher likelihood Wednesday and potentially Thursday.” There’s going to be flooding either way, he said, and resources are going to be dedicated to that, Lord said. The wind is the wild factor.









“If the tropical storm force winds aren’t going to come to us–right now it’s a 65 percent chance they are,” Lord said. “That could all be different. Later today. It could go higher and it could go down to zero. It can be different tomorrow morning.” As Flagler gets into the three-day window of the storm, the probabilities will be more accurate. “So the next 24 hours are really key for us to know if we’re going to have to mandated or required closures,” he said.

Emergency vehicles do not go on the road once wind speeds reach 45 miles per hour. The Flagler Beach bridge shuts down at that wind speed as well. School buses are generally shut down by lower wind speeds. But it’s not just the sustained wind speeds that concern Lord. If wind gusts go up to 45 miles per hour, that’s a problem for emergency and public vehicles as well.

“I don’t take that advice lightly at all,” Lord said. “It’s a huge impact to our economy to shut everybody down, to shutdown schools. It means families, parents can’t go to work. If parents can’t go to work businesses can’t stay open, even if the winds aren’t that bad. The team has got to err err on the side of public safety. So it very much is walking a very fine line of not shutting down our economy, and public safety. And we’ll always err on the side of public safety.”

Monday morning by 8 Ian had developed into a defined Category 1 Hurricane with sustained winds of 75 miles per hour, traveling northwest at 14 miles per hour. It was 275 miles southeast of the east of Cuba. It is expected to strengthen into a Category 3 hurricane by tonight and turn north, into Cuba.

