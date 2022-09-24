Hermine Becomes Ian as Storm Now Projected to Intensify and Strike Florida From West

Last Updated: Saturday, 8:02 a.m.

Which is it? Ian or Hermine?









Taking a page from the Centers for Disease Control’s PR machine, which sent notoriously conflicting messages during the coronavirus pandemic, the National Hurricane Center early Saturday sowed confusion across news desks even as it sought to avoid it when it switched the sequence of named storms: Tropical Depression Nine would no longer be Hermine. That name was assigned to a developing tropical storm off the western coast of Africa. What would have been Tropical Storm Hermine this morning was renamed Tropical Storm Ian.

Technically, the Hermine off the coast of Africa, which is expected to degrade into a depression, ostensibly had become a tropical storm just ahead of the storm in the Caribbean, supposedly beating it to the name. But that gave the National Hurricane Center the justification to avoid confusion between two Hermines. Hurricane Hermine had developed in 2016 and struck Florida. NHC did not want a Hermine I and Hermine II so close to each other. Inexplicably–considering a surfeit of names available–the list of named storms repeats every six years.

Meanwhile Hermine Ian by Saturday morning had developed into a tropical storm, as expected, and was due to become a hurricane by Monday morning, and a major hurricane (Category 3 or more) by Wednesday morning. Its path is less certain after Tuesday, but the current cone of probability has Ian making a wide arc around the eastern Caribbean, passing over the easternmost portion of Cuba on Tuesday, then heading for Tampa Bay by Thursday morning, where it would make landfall.

p







If that path continues, it would be the most violent storm to make landfall on the Florida Peninsula since Hurricane Michael in 2018. Hurricane Michael turned into a Category 5 hurricane before making landfall in the Panhandle. But it did so in a more sparsely inhabited region.

This morning, according to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Ian was producing maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour, was about 315 miles southeast of Kingston, Jamaica. A hurricane watch was in effect for the Cayman Islands and a tropical storm watch in effect for Jamaica.



“On the forecast track,” an NHC bulletin stated at 5 a.m. Saturday, “the center of Ian is forecast to move across the central Caribbean Sea today, pass southwest of Jamaica on Sunday, and pass near or over the Cayman Islands Sunday night and early Monday. Ian will then approach western Cuba on Monday.” Heavy rain could begin in the southern Florida keys as early as Monday. Storm surge could raise water levels “by as much as 1 to 3 feet above normal tide levels” in the Caribbean. The storm is coinciding with a king tide cycle.









In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 24 counties currently expected to be in the path of Hurricane Ian. Flagler County is not on the list. State and local emergency management authorities are urging residents to use the relatively calm weekend to update disaster emergency kits and have a plan in place in case the storm affects the area.

In Flagler, “my gut tells me you’re going to see some kind of impact here in Flagler County,” Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord said Friday morning. “It could be as small as a whole lot of rain, potentially up to five inches of rain. That compounded with the fact that we have those king tides is going to make it very hard for that water to leave. Which means we’re likely going to see even more localized flooding.

“But just to remind our residents and businesses, water in the roadway, water in your yard, is not a problem while it is flooding. It is not a life safety risk. We do highly recommend that you never drive through floodwaters but it is not necessarily an emergency if your street is flooded, or your swales are flooded or your front yard or your backyard is flooded. If it entered into your home, that’s a different story. But no matter what, please don’t try to those flooded waters. So that’s our best case scenario, I think for the coming week.”









Lord added: “This is a perfect weekend to go shopping. Update your supply kit. Make sure you have enough supplies. And I’d like to use one of the younger terms that people like to use these days to be able to be off the grid meaning you could survive without electricity or water for up to a week within your home.”

Lord has always stressed that the further out in a forecast, the likelier the changes. The path of the storm could be affected by small directional changes east or west.

“Still too early to determine any detailed impacts at this time as track uncertainty remains high for this storm after it passes the western portion of Cuba and enters the Eastern Gulf of Mexico early next week,” the National Weather Center in Jacksonville said this morning. The weather center issued the following briefing:

The state of emergency in Florida applies to the following counties: