Hurricane Ian Forecast Projecting Damaging, Flooding Path from Tampa to Flagler Starting Wednesday

Last Updated: Tuesday, 7:05 a.m.

For previous coverage, go here and here.

The consensus forecast for Hurricane Ian has solidified overnight Tuesday around a likely landfall around the Tampa Bay area as a major hurricane Thursday morning. It would then degrade into a still-damaging tropical storm as it swings across north-central and northeaster Florida, potentially including parts of Flagler County Friday. Ian would move into Georgia Friday afternoon.









Overnight projections have worsened considerably for Flagler County, with higher amounts of rain projected over a longer period of time, stronger winds, a storm surge potential of up to two feet and the possibility of dune breaches along the shore.

Flagler County is now under a tropical storm watch and a flood watch. Once the storm hits beginning Wednesday and intensifying over the following two days and nights, peak sustained winds in Flagler are projected to reach 45 to 60 miles per hour based on the National Weather Services’s latest projections (as of 5 a.m. Tuesday), with wind gusts to 85 miles per hour. “The wind threat has increased from the previous assessment,” the service warns. A local storm surge of up to 2 feet is possible.

Under current projections by the National Hurricane Center, Flagler would get its first tropical-storm-force winds late Wednesday morning, and its first heavy rains after midnight tonight. Today should be cloudy with a chance of showers only in the evening, providing local residents yet more time to prepare.











Winds would pick up Wednesday and continue to intensify through Friday. Flagler County is entirely in the cone of probability for Ian’s path, leading the National Weather Center in Jacksonville to note that “hurricane conditions [are] possible” in Flagler Thursday and Friday, with tropical storm conditions continuing into Friday night.

Both the European forecasting model, which (but for one anomaly of a few hours on Monday, when it pushed the storm west) has led the way in accurately projecting a path for Tampa Bay, and the global Forecasting System, are projecting the storm to swing fully over Flagler County, not west of it. The two models diverge only on timing, with GFS seeing the storm over Flagler during the night from Friday to Saturday, by which time it would be a tropical storm, and the European model placing it there 12 hours earlier. The National Hurricane Center has typically split the difference between major models like the GSF and the European model.

Of equal if not greater concern than the wind to local officials is the flood-rain potential, which has increased significantly with every major advisory for the past 48 hours: the entirety of Flagler County is now projected to receive from 10 to 15 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts.









Rain will be especially heavy because Hurricane Ian will first stall for almost 48 hours Wednesday and Thursday in the area of Tampa Bay, then pick up speed and weaken as it moves east toward the western edge of Flagler, making a slight arc toward the north. The entirety of Florida, with the exception of the Panhandle, is now at 40 percent risk of Flash flooding at some point over the next three days. Flagler’s risk is highest from Wednesday through Friday.



The flooding rains are coinciding with a king tide, creating difficult drainage conditions for water accumulating in the Intracoastal and in low-lying areas like the Crescent Lake basin in west Flagler, and backing up against land in those areas.

The National Weather Service projects “localized inundation with storm surge flooding mainly along immediate shorelines and in low-lying spots, or in areas farther inland near where higher surge waters move ashore.” Moderate beach erosion is also expected, “breaching dunes, mainly in usually vulnerable locations,” the service warns. That’s of special concern to northern Flagler’s shore, where dunes have already eroded since being rebuilt in the aftermath of Hurricanes Matthew in 2016 and Irma in 2017.

As of Monday evening the Flagler County school district had not issued an advisory about school closings other than to say it was monitoring the situation. At the time, there was still enough uncertainty in the storm’s path to leave open the possibility that it would edge just enough west to spare Flagler serious impact. That possibility appears to have vanished overnight, making it almost inconceivable that schools will not be closed starting Wednesday and for the rest of the week. That announcement will likely be made today, because in any case Rymfire Elementary is already slated to be an emergency/special needs shelter. The timing of the shelter’s opening has not yet been determined, but will be later this morning.

Palm Coast declared a local state of emergency on Monday. Flagler Beach is doing so this morning. Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a statewide state of emergency over the weekend. The designation is largely technical: it enables state and local governments to bypass normal procurement rules when signing contracts or buying supplies. It also allows governments to tally costs associated with storm response and bill those costs for reimbursements through the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA).









A major hurricane, Category 3 or higher, is defined as having winds of 111 miles per hour or higher. Hurricane Ian is now projected to be at major hurricane strength when it makes landfall, but it will quickly degrade after that.

Currently, a dome of cold air is centered over east Texas and pushing on the storm away from Florida, while another weather system to the east of Florida is pushing the storm toward Florida. The result is that near-stall expected for 48 hours of Hurricane Ian’s duration, followed by a weakening of the storm right around the time it makes landfall. But it would strike Florida while still a strong hurricane.

[This is a developing story. More soon.]