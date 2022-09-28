Cat 4 Hurricane Ian Brings ‘Catastrophic’ Storm Surge and Floods, Shifting Path Southeast of Flagler

Last Updated: 8:12 a.m.

Hurricane Ian early Wednesday morning was a Category 4 hurricane with winds of 155 miles per hour as it neared landfall near Port Charlotte on the southwest coast of Florida. The storm is expected to continue inland as a hurricane for dozens of miles before degrading into a tropical storm as it crosses Central Florida over the next 48 hours.









In the area of landfall, the National Hurricane Center warns, “we are now forecasting a catastrophic storm surge of 12 to 16 ft.” and “destructive waves” from Englewood to Bonita Beach, along with “catastrophic wind damage” beginning in the next few hours.

In a further warning, “heavy rainfall will spread across the Florida peninsula through Thursday and reach portions of the Southeast U.S. later this week and this weekend. Widespread, life-threatening catastrophic flooding is expected across portions of central Florida with considerable flooding in southern Florida, northern Florida, southeastern Georgia and coastal South Carolina. Widespread, prolonged major and record river flooding expected across central Florida.”

Courts, government offices, schools and many businesses are either closed or closing today in Flagler and much of Central Florida in anticipation of Hurricane Ian’s impacts. The Flagler County Emergency Management is expected to issue evacuations orders for Flagler Beach and the rest of the barrier island, as well as portions of the mainland east of I-95, such as low-lying areas along the Intracoastal, later today. A special needs shelter opens at Rymfyre Elementary at 1 p.m. A general population shelter is expected to open at Bunnell Elementary.









The storm’s current track, according to the National Hurricane Center, has shifted slightly east and south, compared to its track on Tuesday. At this point Flagler would be on the western side of the storm, as Ian is now expected to cross from near Orlando to the Atlantic Ocean closer to Daytona Beach than to Flagler Beach. The storm would reach Flagler County in the earliest hours of Friday.

“The shift it made is not huge,” Jonathan Lord, Flagler County’s emergency management director, said early this morning. “As you know, I always say ignore that center dotted line. It’s really just a middle area of that cone. For us, it hasn’t changed the fact that we are solidly near the middle of that cone. Good thing is, it seems to have bought us a little time before we see the arrival of tropical storm-force winds. So the most likely arrival is not till late tonight. Earliest possible is this afternoon.” But the likeliest is really 11 p.m.

“However, it doesn’t mean we won’t get bands in the afternoon,” Lord said, referring to bands of rain. “But the bands come and go and it’s going to build from there.”









While forecast models continue to diverge, forecasters call for severe local impacts. The storm flooded the Florida keys before moving north. Rain accumulations in the next days are still expected to range between 10 and 15 inches in Flagler. The chance of tropical storm-force winds in Flagler remains in the 80 to 90 percent range. The storm surge along the St. Johns River is predicted at 3 to 5 feet, and at up to 6 feet along the already battered and dune-eroded Flagler shore, putting State Road A1A once again at risk of damage.

Locally, a storm surge warning was in effect from the Flagler-Volusia county line to the St. Mary’s River, and for the St. Johns River. That means there’s is a danger of life-threatening flooding from rising water moving inland from the coastline, or from water bodies such as the Intracoastal Waterway.

While Flagler may now be on the west side of the storm, which would result in a somewhat lesser rain, “I wouldn’t hedge my bets on that,” Lord said. “We are lucky that the chances that center when it comes near us or over us is very unlikely to be a hurricane. Nonetheless that center one way or another is going to be over us or very near us. And at that point, whether you’re on the west side or eastside, because we’re so close, it doesn’t really make a huge difference. And because of the size of the storm, and the rain is coming before the center gets here, unfortunately being to the west doesn’t really benefit us.”









The surge is coinciding with major high tides, especially around 11 a.m. Thursday and noon Friday. The National Hurricane Center has raised the flash-flooding probability for vast swaths of Central to southwestern Florida, including all of Flagler County, to at least 70 percent. On Tuesday, local officials compared the coming floods to those caused by Hurricane Irma in 2017, when it reached Flagler as a tropical storm and caused the Intracoastal to back into land. Some 400 homes were flooded and damaged.

The animated map below (click on the image for the animation) shows expected rain accumulation over the next three days:

Wednesday morning at 5 Hurricane Ian was 75 miles southwest of Naples, with sustained winds of 140 miles per hour, moving northeast at 10 miles per hour. Ian is expected to slow down and make landfall today.

There is strong agreement between forecasting models for the next 24 hours, but there is some divergence over the storm track as it nears the east coast of Florida.

