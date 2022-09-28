Spradley’s Beachside Blog: First Churns

Scott Spradley is a long-time resident of Flagler Beach, a photographer who’s been documenting cityscapes and sunrises on a daily basis for years, and an attorney. He’s remaining on the Barrier Island for the duration of the storm, and is contributing a running account of Hurricane Ian’s local impacts as they develop.

Wednesday, 11:50 a.m.–This morning started like all mornings at South Flagler Beach. I was on the Beach before dawn, enjoying the serenity of the moment and waiting for a photo op with Mother Nature. Due to the effects preceding the arrival of Hurricane Ian in a couple of days, the sun did not participate in the visible sunrise. But I did capture an image of the churning ocean as the first effects of Ian have arrived.

Over the next few days, I will document the arrival of Hurricane Ian with my narrative, with my photos, with weather data from the Personal Weather Station at my South Flagler Beach house, and with drone photographs and videos of the area following the departure of Hurricane Ian.

I will also document beach erosion at South 23rd Street, which is my destination each morning. I hope the drone photos will suggest minimal damage and disruption of the neighborhood and surrounding area. More to come.