Water Shortage Restrictions Continue As Drought Recovery Continues

While many areas across northeast and central Florida have received frequent rainfall in recent weeks, the St. Johns River Water Management District (District) is reminding residents, businesses and large water users that drought recovery takes time and continued water conservation remains crucial.

Some locations have experienced daily or multiple rounds of rainfall each week, bringing welcome relief from abnormally dry conditions. However, months of significant rainfall deficits cannot be erased by a few weeks of summer storms. Groundwater levels, river flows and other water supply indicators respond more slowly than rainfall totals and will require above-average rainfall over an extended period to fully recover.

“Recent rainfall has been encouraging, and we’re seeing improvements in some areas,” said St. Johns River Water Management District Director of Water Supply Planning and Assessment Clay Coarsey. “However, our groundwater and surface water systems recover gradually. It will take sustained, above-average rainfall over an extended period before water resources return to normal. Most of the area covered by the water shortage will need at least 3 feet of rainfall over the next 3 months to return to normal conditions. Continued conservation is necessary to support that recovery.”

The District’s Phase III Extreme Water Shortage declaration remains in effect. The declaration was issued in response to prolonged dry conditions, declining groundwater levels and reduced river flows.

Mandatory restrictions remain in place, including:

Residential and commercial properties are limited to one day per week of landscape irrigation.

Landscape irrigation is prohibited between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily.

Commercial and industrial users must suspend certain non-essential water uses.

Golf course fairway irrigation is limited to one day per week.

Aesthetic water use, such as decorative fountains, is prohibited.

Street and pressure washing activities face additional restrictions.

Irrigation restrictions for new plantings, including sod, have been tightened.

Outdoor irrigation continues to represent one of the greatest demands on potable water supplies. Residents are encouraged to verify that irrigation timers are set correctly to ensure that irrigation occurs only on their designated watering day and only during allowable hours. Irrigation systems should also be checked for leaks, and sprinklers should only water landscaped areas, not streets, sidewalks or driveways.

District staff continue to monitor rainfall totals, groundwater levels, river flows and other drought indicators to evaluate recovery and determine when water shortage restrictions can be modified or lifted.

To view the complete water shortage order, including detailed requirements for each water use category and water conservation tips, visit sjrwmd.com/ wateringrestrictions.

Residents may occasionally see irrigation systems operating in public spaces such as parks, medians and common areas during the water shortage. In many cases, these systems use reclaimed water, which is a highly treated recycled water source that helps reduce demand on potable groundwater supplies. While conservation remains important across all water sources, some reclaimed water systems must continue operating to maintain system function or manage storage capacity.

To learn more about reclaimed water and its beneficial uses, visit https://floridadep.gov/water/ domestic-wastewater/content/ floridas-reuse-program.