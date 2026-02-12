Former School Board Member Trevor Tucker Enters Race Against Christy Chong in Rematch

Trevor Tucker, who served on the Flagler County School Board for 13 years until his surprise defeat by Christy Chong in 2022, is running for his old seat again.
Tucker filed today, the third candidate to do so for the District 4 seat of the School Board. Roy Long and Chong filed previously. The District 1 seat is open, with candidates Cathy Moon and Jill Woolbright–the former school board member–in the race so far. Will Furry, the incumbent, is the only candidate to have filed so far in District 2.
“The school board currently is not very cohesive, and I would like to help to make it more cohesive,” he said. For most of his 13-year tenure, the board remained mostly out of the headlines and had a reputation for being among the better-functioning local governments in the county.
That changed around 2020 as candidates with increasingly ideological agendas won elections to school boards–not just in Flagler County–and Gov. Ron DeSantis further politicized candidacies by endorsing local candidates in non-partisan races for school boards, breaking with former governors’ customs.
“If the school board isn’t functioning very well, then how can the district function very well, which ultimately may hurt students,” Tucker said. “The other reason is, I’ve had multiple people ask me to run. I have the experience, and I would like to help out the school district for my children and everyone else’s children.”
As a board member he prized collegial decision-making without being in lock-step with colleagues, an approach that earned the School Board the Master Board designation by the Florida School Board Association during his tenure. The designation has eluded the board for several years.
“I think most people want folks who are just rational,” Tucker said. “You can make an argument, but there’s a difference between making an argument and then being–how to phrase this correctly–being rude or condescending.”
Tucker was in the room for much of the night last November during a School Board meeting when Chong and Will Furry, who had chaired the board for two years, filibustered for nine hours Lauren Ramirez’s attempt to be designated the board’s vice chair. Furry and Chong, in one of the board’s more vulgar displays of opportunism and hypocrisy, told Ramirez she lacked experience, though Chong had served no longer than Ramirez when Chong was named vice chair two years ago, and has none of Ramirez’s education credentials. (See: “Against 2 Colleagues’ Claims of Inexperience, Lauren Ramirez Achieves Elite FSBA Certified Status.”)
“You can disagree with someone. But you don’t have to make it into a spectacle of, ‘I’m definitely right. You’re definitely wrong’,” Tucker said. The board he sees cooperates on routine issues. “But anytime they get a controversial topic, then it becomes very split and adversarial.” It hasn’t helped, he concedes, that the board at times ends up in a 2-2 split, with a seat vacant since Derek Barrs left to take a job in the Trump administration. “Derek Barrs before he left was a very calming influence on the board,” Tucker said.
Tucker’s three children–a 21-year-old is about to graduate college, a 16-year-old is a junior in high school, a 4-year-old will be entering the school system next year–have or will all have been students in Flagler County schools.
Chong, a nurse who was little known, beat Tucker in a two-way race, with 56 percent of the vote. The result stunned him, though in retrospect may not have been surprising: Tucker had barely campaigned, assuming, as he had in his previous races, that his name, his controversy-free tenure on the board, his experience and his reputation as a no-frills, all-business fiscal conservative would be enough to win him reelection.
It wasn’t.
“I didn’t campaign hard enough,” Tucker said in an interview today. “There’s a lot of new people in the county who probably don’t know any of the school board members, and I did take it for granted that people would know me. But if you have moved here recently, you may not be as in-tune. So I didn’t campaign as hard as I should have. This time, I plan on campaigning harder.”
The Chong campaign had also benefited from mailers that, maliciously false though they were, made Tucker and two other candidates running for the board look like criminals. Tucker never responded forcefully enough, if at all, to the mailers. “I don’t ever plan on ever running a dirty campaign or anything like that, so I don’t want to be belaboring on that,” he said. “I will say I lost because I did not put enough work in.”
You’d have been hard pressed to see a Tucker campaign sign anywhere. He also plans to embrace social media and have a website this time, as he did not in 2022.
Tucker has owned his own business for over 20 years–Sun Country Pest Control–and for a few years had a business that turned around failing schools, a venture that ended during the pandemic as contracts were not renewed.
Tucker said LaShakia Moore, the superintendent and the board’s one unifying force, “is doing a very good job.” He is hoping she will stay a long time, breaking a pattern of short-tenured superintendents who barely have time to get their procedures in place before they either leave or are fired. He supports “school choice,” but would rather see a more level field between district students and students on school vouchers, which provide upwards of $8,000-a-year in public money per student for private school or homeschool: if district students are required to take the state’s standardized tests, he’d like to see the requirement apply to voucher students.
Tucker was originally appointed to the School Board in January 2010 to complete the term of the late Peter Palmer. He ran for the seat that year, winning with 56 percent of the vote, was re-elected with a 58-vote margin four years later, and with 56 percent of the vote in 2018.
Comments
chris conklin says
This is such a simple choice n slam dunk. class vs useless. Tucker will get 75% of vote if people show up to vote. first positive in regards to school board in a few years. good luck Trevor and thank you.
Ed says
This county sure could use the calm,even keeled way that Trevor conducts himself. His presence and keen financial knowledge would benefit all of us immensely!!!
ding dong the chong is gone says
She stands no chance
FormerTeacherandAdmin says
I’ve worked with both Trevor Tucker and Christy Chong during my career in our schools, and as a Republican voter, my choice is Trevor. He understands the needs of our students and employees better than anyone. There’s a reason he’s the top pick for our local educators, he’s the leader Flagler County needs!
Lil bird says
Now, who will step up in District 2 so Will can go back to being a realtor? Or maybe if his political aspirations and personal pride aren’t yet satisfied we will see him again running for PC city office
Dennis C Rathsam says
ANYBODYS BETTER THAN CHONG
Dan says
Which one isn’t a rapeublicon ? All they do is screw kids literally and figuratively. The republican book bans , republicans defunding schools, republicans canceling IEP programs, republicans canceling school lunch programs. An go on and on. If you care at all about kids and the future. Don’t vote for a Rapeublican!!! If you even get the chance to vote these Nazis out.
Clean campaign says
At least we now have at least 1 candidates who will not run a negative campaign or throw mud
Uh oh... says
Tough crowd.
James says
‘… “I didn’t campaign hard enough,” Tucker said in an interview today. “There’s a lot of new people in the county who probably don’t know any of the school board members, and I did take it for granted that people would know me. But if you have moved here recently, you may not be as in-tune. So I didn’t campaign as hard as I should have. This time, I plan on campaigning harder.”…’
You can count on it Tucker.
As someone who was genuinely surprised at his loss at the time and… if I recall correctly… stated as much here on Flaglerlive, I cannot agree more strongly with his assessment.
The opposition is indeed looking forward to selling an old brand in a new package to all of the newly arrived “suckers.” And there has never been more of them here in Flagler county then in just the last two or three years.
As absurd as this may sound for just a seat on the local school board… if you really want to win, you better get ready to campaign hard… and the sooner, the better.
Just an opinion… and some friendly advice.
JustBeNice says
Easy peasy. Tucker has my family’s votes.
celia says
Go ahead Mr. Tucker as the Chong/Furry /Hunt board is the one that masterminded the denial of the Belle Terre Swim and Racket Club pool use to 1,100 ADA Palmcoasters, elderly and children and families to just be used by the Staff Wellness Center..https://flaglerlive.com/btsrc-closed/. Don’t we pay the second highest ad valorem to our schools and staff every year? That pool was built by ITT in 1980 for the community not the school staff only and the idea was as an amenity to sell those houses around Belle Terre. School accepted the donated club from ITT and until Furry Chong and Hunt triad including the school maintenance administrator and superintendent decided to shut it down to 110 paying members in a vote majority 3 to 2 based in faulty 50,000 budget fall out yearly. excuse. Right after closed to Palmcoasters school turned around and spent 830,000 renovating the Gym, for a wellness center funding the needs of a contractor to run it and compromising over 3.7 millions in improvements from our school capital funds to benefit the contractors management. Meanwhile the pool continue spending the 50,000 a year in maintenance and heating forced subsidized (Ad Valorem) by the very taxpayers denied the use now. https://www.observerlocalnews.com/news/2025/jul/08/flagler-schools-cut-ribbon-on-new-wellness-center/ Can we explain why somethings around here look like the Cosa Nostra up north as “pay and shut up”? Campaign hard and win and have compassion also for our ADA Palmcoasters, Elderly and children and families that can’t afford a pool at home in our very loong hot summers! Lets keep those kids off the streets and enjoying the community pool instead! The YMCA is going to take too long!