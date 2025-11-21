Furry and Chong Won Their Sleazy Battle. Ramirez and Ruddy Won the School Board.

Last Monday, following custom, the County Commission reorganized and elected Leann Pennington chair and Kim Carney vice chair. Andy Dance had been chair for two years. It took all of three minutes.

At one point Greg Hansen nominated Dance to continue as chair, but Dance immediately declined. That was typical of Dance, who since his election to the School Board in 2008 has been the model of statesmanship. He said it was time to let Pennington have the title. She was elected three years ago. She’s also been a model of critical and engaged representation. She earned it.

By seniority, Kim Carney and Greg Hansen could easily have made a play for the chair. They each have a decade’s service as elected officials. Both have chaired government boards before, both know the county and bring seasoned perspective to the table. But they refrained, because Hansen has term-limited himself, and because Carney knows she’ll get her turn in a year or two. Hansen and Carney also know that Pennington makes up in temperament and discerning judgment what little she may lack in experience.

Now compare that to the nine-hour Furry horror picture show the following day and night and day at the School Board. It didn’t take long after the departure of the measured Derek Barrs for the School Board to revert to its dysfunction. Its latest disgrace starred Will Furry as the best and the greatest there ever was in a grasp for vice, with Christy Chong winning the dishonor of most craven boot-licker in a supporting role.

After making a play for the chair herself, Lauren Ramirez gave her vote to Chong, figuring she’d get the vice chair role. She obviously did not know Furry and Chong don’t play by those rules. The board is their playground. Furry is the bully. Chong is the groupie.

They love their title. Governance seems beyond them. Furry was a mediocre shadow in real estate. Chong holds a real job as a nurse, but on the board she seems bored to no end. Both had the anointing of Parkview Church’s Greg Peters, who likes to play powerbroker between bouts of vanity. In three years neither has a signature initiative to their own credit other than firing people, banning pride symbols, flouting the Sunshine Law and trying like hell to arm school employees. They disingenuously count the hiring of Superintendent LaShakia Moore as credit. But that was atonement for the lynching of Cathy Mittlestadt, and more importantly, it was a collective effort unlikely to have happened without Colleen Conklin and Cheryl Massaro, especially since the others originally had someone else in mind.

With the departure of Conklin and Massaro two years ago, and with the support of a former unhinged board member, now also departed, Furry and Chong could slither into the leadership roles they sought Tuesday. When each nominee for chair took turns making the case for themselves, Janie Ruddy delivered the equivalent of a closing argument–with evidence of her accomplishments in just a year, reasoning, coherence–that would have swayed any jury. Ramirez did likewise, with controlled passion.

Chong said she wanted it because she wanted it. She’d run a good meeting. She’s viced for two years. That was it. She had nothing else to offer. She’s running for re-election, and saying “I’m chair of the school board” at least gives her something to say in her fourth year.

Furry, like Greg Hansen, has term-limited himself, though Furry has done so in a farcical run for Congress in a race he’s already lost. Even if he wasn’t running to nowhere, he should have let someone else take the vice chair role after two years as chair. Anything else is sleazy.

It was also an embarrassing display of mansplaining as Furry inaccurately condescended to Ramirez on her lack of experience in words he never used when his submissive vassal Chong, with less civic and business experience than Ramirez has in her middle finger, became vice two years ago. As she pressured Ramirez to yield, Chong kept silent the fact that Massaro and Conklin, who were chairing boards before Chong was born, handed her the vice chair role even though she had only one year on the board.

And for nine hours, Furry and Chong blocked the brainier side of the board as Ruddy and Ramirez offered eloquence and sanity to Furry and Chong’s tantrums.

In a final show of grace, and proving who the real leader was, Ramirez conceded. She and Moore, who’s always been the real chair of this board anyway, had conferences and meetings to get to far out of town the next day. Furry clearly had all day (it was 3 a.m. by then).

Furry and Chong are chair and vice chair in title only. They fought an ugly, vulgar battle that mirrored their character. They won the battle. They lost the School Board, and whatever respect they imagined they still bore in this community. The future, like the true leadership of this board, belongs to Ramirez and Ruddy.

Pierre Tristam is the editor of FlaglerLive. A version of this piece airs on WNZF.