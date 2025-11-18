Leann Pennington Elected Chair of Flagler County Commission, Kim Carney Is Vice Chair

The Flagler County Commission this evening unanimously elected Leann Pennington its new chair, replacing Andy Dance, who served two years in the position, and Kim Carney as vice-chair.

The commission annually reorganizes, voting on its own leadership. That segment of the meeting is handled by the county attorney.

When County Attorney Michael Rodriguez opened the floor for nominations, Commissioner Pam Richardson nominated Pennington. Commissioner Kim Carney seconded. Commissioner Greg Hansen then nominated Dance.

Dance declined. “I think we have a good candidate,” he said. The commissioners then all voted for Pennington, who was elected to the commission three years ago after crushing Joe Mullins in the primary and as easily taking the general election. Pennington has filed for reelection.

Hansen nominated Commissioner Carney for vice chair. She was the only nominee, and that vote was unanimous. The commissioners moved right on to the next order of business, a routine budget amendment.

“I have to learn how to make motions and seconds again,” Dance said as the meeting neared its end, not yet past the 30-minute mark. He congratulated his colleagues. “ we expect 30-minute meetings every time now. No pressure. Just 30-minute meetings every time.

Richardson in her closing comments called it “a very long, long year” but thanked the county staff for helping her along. Carney echoed Richardson, “but we have to learn as we grow,” she said. It’s not clear whether the references were to difficulties on the commission, in their personal lives or both. Pennington lost her husband to cancer this year, and the county administration lost Deputy County Attorney Jorge Salinas, who, with his wife, died in a car crash last month.

The commission’s reorganization did not include committee assignments. But as chair, Pennington will be taking over the chairmanship of the county’s Tourist Development Council, which oversees about $4.5 million in annual tourism sales surtax revenue.