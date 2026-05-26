The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, May 26, 2026

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Weather: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2pm and 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a southeast wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Tuesday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a slight chance of showers between 11pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southeast wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

The Flagler County Affordable Housing Committee meets at 3 p.m. at the Emergency Operations Center (EOC), 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 3, Bunnell. Eduardo Diaz Cordero is the Housing Program Coordinator.

The NAACP Flagler Branch’s General Membership Meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). The meeting is open to the public, including non-members. To become a member, go here.

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 10-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Tuesday from 4:30 to 6 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]

Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry: Flagler Beach United Methodist Church‘s food pantry is open today from 9:30 a.m. to noon at 1500 S. Daytona Ave, Flagler Beach. The church’s mission is to provide nourishment and support in a welcoming, respectful environment. To find us, please turn at the corner of 15 Street and S. Daytona Ave, pull into the grass parking area and enter the green door.

The Flagler Beach Library Writers’ Group meets at 4 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.



Notably: Don’t get me started. From Statista: One of the main concerns many Americans have with respect to AI is its effect on people’s ability to perform certain tasks themselves. Much like people who rely on crutches too long after an injury lose muscle and need to work very hard to rebuild their strength later, people who keep using AI to perform certain tasks may gradually lose the ability to do these things themselves. According to a recent survey conducted by the Pew Research Center, creativity is most at risk in the eyes of Americans, with 53 percent of respondents saying that the increased use of AI will make people’s ability to think creatively worse, while just 16 percent think that the opposite will be true. Another 40 percent think that people will eventually get worse at making difficult decisions if they keep asking AI for help and 38 percent think that humans will gradually lose their problem-solving skills. On a slightly different, but not less important note, 50 percent of respondents think that AI will worsen people’s ability to form meaningful relationships with other people, as millions of people are turning to AI chatbots for companionship. There is no substance in such companion, however, as AI can only mimic the emotion and understanding that real human connections offer. According to Pew’s findings, far fewer people expect AI to actually improve people’s abilities in any of the aforementioned tasks, while a lot of people are either undecided or don’t think that AI will change people’s abilities one way or the other.

Now this:





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