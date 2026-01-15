Jill Woolbright, Controversial Former School Board Member and Culture Warrior, Files to Run Again

Jill Woolbright, the former Flagler County School Board member who lost her seat two years ago after she said she was engaged in “satanic warfare” against “evil spirits” at the school district, has filed to run again for the District 1 seat.

Woolbright filed on Wednesday, a Supervisor of Elections official said, though the filing posted on the supervisor’s website only this morning.

Cathy Lynn Moon, a retired executive, also filed for the District 1 seat on Wednesday. That filing was not in reaction to Woolbright. Moon said she was unaware that Woolbright was running.

“I’m back,” Woolbright said in a brief news clip that aired this morning on WNZF, which first reported her announcement.

Woolbright, a former teacher, was elected to the board in 2020 in a special election for the District 1 seat, which Andy Dance had resigned to run for (and win) a County Commission seat. That election was for just a two-year term. Woolbright, a hard-right Republican, amplified cultural issues such as pronouns, Pride flags and especially book bans, over teaching and learning issues, and pressed to arm school employees on campuses.

Working closely with then-board member Janet McDonald, she wanted criminal charges filed against then-Superintendent Cathy Mittelstadt and then-School Board attorney over books, a push Sheriff Rick Staly rejected.

Woolbright, 68, ran again in 2022 for what would have been a full four-year term. She won Gov. Ron DeSantis’s endorsement, and in an appearance at a local church, said “we have not had a conservative, God-fearing majority on our board, and we don’t have it in the district office either.” She said “we need conservative Christians, and the lord has put in this race three conservative Christians. He’s heard my prayers.”

The other two candidates she was referring to were Christy Chong and Will Furry, who won and who are now running for reelection. Woolbright, perhaps anticipating her loss, said it was a “privilege and an honor to just–I don’t even know if I call it suffering–but to suffer like Christ suffered, right?” She said when she went to the district, she had “never in my life been in such a satanic warfare, spiritual warfare that I’ve felt for the past two years on the board, and especially during this election season.” She promised she would “bring prayers” to School Board meetings and said that despite difficulties “in the end we know who wins.”

Sally Hunt beat her with 51 percent of the vote. Hunt’s brief tenure was turbulent. She resigned less than two years into her term, though not before successfully orchestrating the firing of Mittelstadt and Kristy Gavin, the school board attorney–and hiring LaShakia Moore, the current superintendent, who is widely credited for both insulating the district from board politics and keeping the district functioning. The Hunt seat was briefly filled by Derek Barrs, who had himself lost an election to the board, but has again been vacant since Barrs took a job in the Trump administration. (It would not be surprising if the governor were to appoint Woolbright, giving her a leg up, and that her announcement is part of an orchestrated strategy. DeSantis likes his appointees to be electoral challengers.)

Despite fumbles and culture-war distractions, the board has maintained a level of seriousness with the election two years ago of Janie Ruddy and Lauren Ramirez. Woolbright’s appointment would decisively shift the balance toward the culture warriors.

Furry dragged the board back into dysfunction and spectacle last November when he and Chong filibustered for nine hours to prevent Ramirez from being vice chair. Furry wanted the title for himself. He was just ending a two-year tenure as board chair. Chong refused to extend Ramirez the same courtesy a previous board had extended her, when she was named vice chair with only a year on the board.

(Saying God told him to do it, Furry attempted a run for a congressional seat, drew no support, and retreated to a reelection run for the school board seat.)

“The biggest goal is to get student outcomes to rise, and we want to continue to be safe. I would be in favor of bringing in the Guardian program,” Woolbright said in the WNZF clip, referring to the provision in Florida law that allows for the arming of certain civilians, including teachers, on school campuses, though the district’s relationship with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office has been strong and the schools haven’t had significant safety issues.

“Vouchers and all that doesn’t (sic) concern me,” the former teacher said, “because I know that we can show the community what we do for children in Flagler County, and therefore they will choose us over Anything else.” The district has been losing enrollment to vouchers, the state program that awards $8,000 to $35,000 to individual students per year to attend the private school of their choice, or to homeschool. The district has not gained enrollment in almost two decades despite a surge in the county’s population.

Moon’s candidacy would not have attracted immediate attention had Woolbright not also filed. Moon, 67, retired with her husband to Palm Coast in 2017 after a career in the U.S. Postal Service, where she started as a letter carrier and rose through the ranks to the agency’s Washington, D.C. headquarters, overseeing a budget of $260 million. Her last years there she was tasked with finding efficiencies, and says she “drove $400 million out of the organization.”

She and her husband have four children but just one granddaughter. The children are in four different states. The granddaughter is in Jacksonville. The couple scouted various places in Florida, including St. Augustine and Ponte Vedra. “When we got to Palm Coast, we’re like, this is the place, this is where we belong,” Moon said this morning.

“I believe in public schools. I graduated from public schools, as did my children,” Moon said. “I believe in school choice. But I believe our best choice should be public schools.” Moon said she decided to run because she believes in the district in spite of certain challenges.

“I’m concerned about the financial challenges that come from the voucher funding and believe I can use some of my skill set from working with the Postal Service for ways to look to cut costs without hurting students,” Moon said. She also spent two years at the Commerce Department’s National Technical Information Service, linking federal agencies with the private sector.

“We can find solutions. There are ways to make this work. I’m not here for culture issues,” Moon said.