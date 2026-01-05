After Anemic Congressional Campaign, Furry Pivots Back to School Board Re-Election from His Coveted Vice Chairmanship

Will Furry, the one-term Flagler County School Board member who announced a run for Congress last year as a “MAGA Republican Candidate,” is dropping out of that race and will run for re-election to the School Board instead.

Furry made the announcement on Facebook. Frequently invoking the deity to explain his electoral decisions–he said God called him to run for the congressional seat when he announced last August–he attributed his decision to drop out of the race to redistricting.

“There are many unknowns as to where final lines will be drawn,” he said in his Facebook statement, a reference to Gov. Ron DeSantis’s push to redistrict congressional lines to increase Florida’s tally of Republicans in a bid to save the faltering GOP majority in the House. “It is clear to me that it is more advantageous for a proven Republican to run for a seat I know we can keep red and protect our public schools from the radical left.”

School Board seats are ostensibly non-partisan, though many candidates run openly partisan campaigns, as Furry did in 2022. His decision to drop out of the congressional race was first reported locally by AskFlagler.

It was not a surprise: Furry’s campaign never drew much attention or built any momentum, managing to raise less than $24,000, not including $15,000 of his own money.

Furry was one of six Republicans challenging incumbent Randy Fine. Charles Gambaro, the Palm Coast City Council member, had joined the race earlier last year and remains in it. “I wish Will Furry the very best in his school board race,” Gambaro said today. (Gambaro has raised $215,000, more than half of it his own.) Fine had almost $400,000 on hand as of the last campaign report in September.

No one has yet filed to run for the District 2 seat Furry occupies on the School Board. In District 4, Christy Chong has filed for re-election, loaning herself $10,000 for the effort, and Ronald Long is challenging her.

Furry last drew attention in November when, teaming up with Chong, he stretched a School Board meeting to nine hours and forced 103 votes so he could keep his grip on the title of vice chair, after two years as chair. The board had elected Chong chair, and although it is customary for the previous chair to step aside for new leadership, Furry and Chong blocked Board member Lauren Ramirez from the vice chair position.

Furry lectured Ramirez about her supposed lack of experience, though Ramirez had more education or business experience than either Chong or Furry even before she was elected to the board. Furry’s coveting of the title would have been important to whichever electoral path he chose. (See: “After 9 Hours, 103 Votes and Immeasurable Entitlement, Will Furry Grasps Vice Chair for School Board.”)

The board had deadlocked in 2-2 votes because the District 1 seat previously held by Derek Barrs has been vacant since Barrs took a job in the Trump administration last fall. Gov. Ron DeSantis has yet to make an appointment to replace Barrs.