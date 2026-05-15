The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, May 15, 2026

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Weather: Sunny, with a high near 84. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. Today’s guests: Superintendent LaShakia Moore and other top district officials. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM, 1550 AM, and live at Flagler Broadcasting’s YouTube channel.

A Disaster Preparedness Expo is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway, with several vendors and speakers and lined up, including Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord, Sheriff Rick Staly, and the county’s fire chiefs. The event is free and open to the public.

The Flagler County Cultural Council (FC3) meets at 11 a.m. at the Tourism Development Office, 120 Airport Road, Palm Coast, in the 3rd-floor conference room. The meetings are open to the public. Contact [email protected] for additional information. See: “Over Mayor’s Objections, Palm Coast Signals It’ll Extend Agreement with Cultural Council to Manage $100,000 in Grants,” and “How Peter Johnson’s ‘Bullshit’ Trespass Led to Sunshine on FC3 Cultural Board and Its Accountability to Palm Coast.”

‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,’ an FPC Production of the musical, 7 p.m. (with an additional 2 p.m. matinee May 16) at the Fitzgerald Performing Arts Center (Flagler Auditorium), 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast. Call the box office at (386) 437-7547 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., or book online here.

‘The Curious Savage” at Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach. Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m., with an extra Saturday matinee on May 16 at 2 p.m. A recent widow has hidden $10 million in bonds and her grown-up stepchildren want to get their hands on it. They commit her to a sanatorium hoping to “bring her to her senses.” Tickets $15-$25. Box office: (386) 255-2431.

The Friday Blue Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Flagler Democratic Office at 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214 (above Cue Note) at City Marketplace. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.



Notably: “Another facet of growing anti-immigrant fervor,” Adam Hochschild writes in American Midnight, his 2022 history of the Red Scare and the early 1920s in the United States, toward which we are so eagerly slouching back, “was a deep suspicion of foreign languages. After all, if you couldn’t understand what people were saying, it might be something un-American. An Iowa senator called for “a one-language nation.” The American Legion Weekly demanded that this one language be called “American.” In New York, the most multilingual city on earth, an alderman introduced a bill banning meetings held in “alien tongues.” In Oregon, a member of the board of the Portland Public Library urged it to get rid of all foreign-language newspapers. In Kentucky, the Citizens Patriotic League, the vigilantes whose hidden microphone had brought prison sentences for the men in Charles Schoberg’s cobbler’s shop, called for a ban on the teaching of any modern foreign language in American elementary schools. Even the august and sober New York Times was swept along by this linguistic crusade. On June 8, 1919, it devoted almost an entire page to a story headlined “Official Translations of Our Bolshevist Papers.” This contained thousands of words of calls for revolution and attacks on “bankers and merchants” from the country’s foreign-language press. All this “hatred of the American Government” was being quoted by agitators “in hidden and secret halls.” In New York City, the breathless reporter told readers, “half of a floor in one of the important Federal buildings has been set aside for the work of the official Government translators.”” And now this “Another facet of growing anti-immigrant fervor,” Adam Hochschild writes in American Midnight, his 2022 history of the Red Scare and the early 1920s in the United States, toward which we are so eagerly slouching back, “was a deep suspicion of foreign languages. After all, if you couldn’t understand what people were saying, it might be something un-American. An Iowa senator called for “a one-language nation.” The American Legion Weekly demanded that this one language be called “American.” In New York, the most multilingual city on earth, an alderman introduced a bill banning meetings held in “alien tongues.” In Oregon, a member of the board of the Portland Public Library urged it to get rid of all foreign-language newspapers. In Kentucky, the Citizens Patriotic League, the vigilantes whose hidden microphone had brought prison sentences for the men in Charles Schoberg’s cobbler’s shop, called for a ban on the teaching of any modern foreign language in American elementary schools. Even the august and sober New York Times was swept along by this linguistic crusade. On June 8, 1919, it devoted almost an entire page to a story headlined “Official Translations of Our Bolshevist Papers.” This contained thousands of words of calls for revolution and attacks on “bankers and merchants” from the country’s foreign-language press. All this “hatred of the American Government” was being quoted by agitators “in hidden and secret halls.” In New York City, the breathless reporter told readers, “half of a floor in one of the important Federal buildings has been set aside for the work of the official Government translators.”” And now this from Statista : “According to the National K-12 Foreign Language Enrollment Survey conducted by the Americans Councils for International Education, less than 20 percent of K-12 students in the U.S. were enrolled in foreign language classes in 2014/15, the latest available data. This is a far cry from the enrollment rates seen across Europe, as Eurostat data shows. Many European countries have enrollment rates close to 100 percent, with an average of 91 percent of primary and secondary school students learning at least one foreign language across the European Union. More than one in three students in the EU even study two or more foreign languages, showing that many student learn more than “just” English. While English is by far the most widely taught foreign language across Europe, Spanish is the most popular second language in the U.S. Of the 10.6 million students enrolled in a foreign language class in 2014/2015, 7.4 million studied Spanish and 1.3 million learned French.”

Now this:





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