Aborting Former Commitment, School Board Votes 3-2 To End Belle Terre Swim Club’s Public Memberships By July

Three Flagler County School Board members–Christy Chong, Will Furry, Sally Hunt–voted Tuesday to close the Belle Terre Swim and Racquet Club to the public, 28 years after Commonwealth Palm Coast gifted the 11-acre property to the district, which has since run it as a membership facility with public access to a swimming pool, tennis courts and a fitness gym. The facility has been a headache and financial puzzle for the district for 10 years as well as a cherished institution for a loyal if diminished corps of members.

The closure to the public will not end the facility’s financial deficits. It will only reduce them. The facility will stay open for use by district students, by clubs that rent the pool as a training venue, like the Synchro Belles, and by private parties, at $50 an hour.









“So yes, we would still have additional costs, but the staffing will be reduced tremendously,” Furry said, significantly overstating the case: according to a February analysis by district staff, keeping the facility open without membership revenue and with minimal staffing will still cost the district $136,100. With memberships, it was projecting a loss of $177,000 this year.

The public membership component will end with the end of the fiscal year on June 30, when public access to the pool under that model will be closed. Since the facility has contracts with several health insurance companies that provides access to the gym, that access will continue either until the contracts run out by year’s end or the district reaches agreements with the companies to end them.

Last May the board in a split vote agreed to keep the facility open, especially with plans in Palm Coast to build a YMCA, but it wasn’t clear for how long. Chong was willing to give it “a whole fiscal year.” Board member Cheryl Massaro wanted until December 2024, with a decision to be made in September. Tuesday’s vote, on a motion by Chong, aborted that timeline either way.









“We made an ethical decision to maintain memberships until the end of August,” Massaro said. “If it didn’t meet the financial responsibilities, then we were going to go ahead and make it a use-of-facilities, allowing them time to notify. That’s an ethical decision that we made as a board. We made the motion, we passed the motion, and we renege on that, I think that looks really poor on us as a school board. Once again, we’re flip flopping. We’re flip flopping.”

Furry disagreed, citing the projected loss. “We can see a trend already,” he said.

But that wasn’t the point: Furry was pushing to go counter to last year’s vote. “I do feel like collectively we made a decision we would let it go till August,” Board member Colleen Conklin said. “We would do a mid-year check in evaluating where we’re at. We never made mention that we would basically pull the plug, if you will, midstream. We said we would let it work itself through till the end of August.”

Dave Freeman, chief of operational services and the point man on the issue from the administrative side, specified: The board had agreed in June 2023 to “come back at the July 16 [2024] board meeting and do an actual revenue-expenses. And then at the August workshop we would make a determination.”









“This is supposed to be the update, not the vote to shut it down,” Conklin said.

“We did not even have an update,” Freeman said.

Votes and procedures appeared not to matter to Furry, to whom the law, too, does not always matter. “When it comes to the commitment, I didn’t make a commitment with my vote to keep it open. I made a commitment to change the rate plan,” Furry said. “I’m speaking for myself.”

“But we’re a collective body and the majority decided,” Conklin said, with Massaro stressing: “We made a commitment as a board. We voted it. That’s the commitment.”

“Now we have a new commitment,” Furry said, claiming he was not losing credibility because “I’m saving the community on our schools $175,000”–another exaggeration, as Massaro pointed out: the saving may be closer to $50,000. As has almost always been the case, the deficit was different depending on who was interpreting it. In Board member Colleen Conklin’s calculation, when all current revenue and expenses are calculated, the gap is only $81,000.

“To cut the pool out from our residents and our community members and our children who don’t have pools,” Massaro said, “it seems ludicrous to me because there’s no guarantee we’re going to lose $176,000.”









The district itself was not clear on the actual deficit, without membership numbers. If a staff presentation had listed $136,100 as the cost of keeping the facility running without membership, Patti Wormeck, the district’s chief financial officer, said ” If we make it just for our school use, there will be an ongoing cost of $80,000.” She then added an Orwellian twist: “If we close it to the public and we turn it into a facility that we use for some other purpose, it then becomes an investment.”

“It’s still a cost,” Masssaro corrected.

“Yes, it’s still a cost,” Wormeck conceded.

“If you’re going to get into semantics over what label, the bottom line is that we’re going to lose less money as a student focused facility,” Furry said. “We have a history of this pool just bleeding losses. And facility continues to need more maintenance because of the wear and tear on it. I believe it’s just time that we make a change.” The facility’s capital needs, which are considerable, will not be eliminated without the public component, since it’s staying open and in the district’s hands: it will merely have less revenue to defray maintenance costs.

Several people addressed the board at both a 1 p.m. workshop and at its 6 p.m. meeting on Tuesday, urging it not to close the facility.

ITT had owned the property until 1996. It sold it to Commonwealth Palm Coast in March 1996, which gifted the property to the School Board that December. The district is required to use the acreage for a public purpose. For example, the district attempted a few years ago to solicit interest among private companies to buy or run the facility, but it was prevented from going further than leasing it to a non-profit. The YMCA was not interested in it, because of its age and layout, which does not lend itself to YMCA-type operations.









Conklin knew the battle was lost, but she insisted on an eulogy before the vote. “This was going to be a facility that the community would benefit from and the school district would benefit from,” Conklin–who’s been on the board for 24 of the 28 years that the district has owned Belle Terre Swim and Racquet Club–said. “Either way you’re covering the costs of running the facility. It doesn’t matter. It seems as though over the last several years, some of us have been–excuse my language–but hell-bent on just closing the pool. It has been a nonstop negative, negative, negative, instead of looking at what are we going to do to increase programming? What are we going to do to increase revenue?”

She mentioned the arrangement with a non-profit swimming organization known as Fluid that reversed losses, but that the district then dismantled. “The idea that we’re more not attempting to look at additional programming to bring in revenue. I can’t understand.” She described the facility as a loss-leader. “These are taxpayers. They benefit from this property. This property was a gift to us. It buys support from the community. It is a give-back to the community and the taxpayers. There’s no reason why it can’t be a joint use. Regardless, if we ended, we’re still going to be spending $80,000 to just keep it running.”

To Hunt, however, the district’s staff should not be in the business of what she called “ideating” for new programs to make the facility viable. It should be focused on making the district an A district.

Chong motioned to close the club to the general public for pool memberships effective June 30, and gym memberships to be phased out by the end of 2024. Termination notices will be issued to members. Hunt seconded, and Furry joined the majority. Conklin and Massaro dissented.

“It is a sad day,” Conklin said.