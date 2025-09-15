Flagler Sheriff’s Office Solves West-Side Burglary Spree, Arresting 3 Teens from Suwanee County

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office this afternoon announced the arrest of three Live Oak teens on armed burglary charges stemming from a series of car break-ins and burglaries on Flagler County’s west side in late August, when the men got away with several firearms, some cash and a few credit cards. Two of the three men are in Georgia, the third in Suwanee County. All three were served Flagler County arrest warrants.

The Sheriff’s Office had stayed mum about the burglaries and break-ins until today, as it was working the investigation. FlaglerLive on Spt. 11 reported the incidents, which took place the night of August 28 to 29 on numerous properties on county roads along State Road 100 and County Road 305. All the burglaries involved vehicles parked on private properties. Most of the vehicles, if not all, had been left unlocked, including one in a garage.

The Sheriff’s Office identified the three men as Lucas Rebolledo, 19, Dwayne Ryan, 18, and Angel Jaramillo-Hernandez, 18, all of Live Oak, a small town halfway between Jacksonville and Tallahassee.

“They just thought a rural area would be an easy target but they made the mistake of coming to Flagler County,” Sheriff Rick Staly said in a brief interview this afternoon. “We had their vehicles identified in less than 24 hours and started tracking their movements. It was a great job by our detectives.” The sheriff credited the agency’s Real Time Crime Center, which can track incidents or suspicious occurrences in real time, the General Assignment Unit, the Community Policing Division, along with three other agencies, all of which were instrumental in securing the arrests: the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office (which has a Real Time Crime Center of its own) and the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia.

Rebolledo is being held on the Flagler County warrant and unrelated charges at the Pierce County jail in Georgia. His booking lists five felony charges of entering a car with intent to commit a theft or felony. He’s been there since Sept. 3. He appears to have played a key role in the Flagler County case, admitting to his involvement in the West Side burglaries as he spoke with Flagler County Sheriff’s detectives, telling them that the trio had been looking for firearms, and that the guns it stole in Flagler County were sold on the black market.

Ryan was arrested in Pierce County on Sept. 10. He faces the same five charges, and the warrant from Flagler County. Jaramillo-Hernandez was arrested in Suwannee County on Sept. 12 on the Flagler County warrant, posted $60,000 bond and was released. He’ll have to report to his court dates in Flagler County. A sheriff’s release states that all three defendants’ charges include burglary of a dwelling while armed with a firearm, traveling to commit burglary outside a county of residence, five counts of grand theft of a firearm, five counts of armed burglary, and burglary of an unoccupied conveyance.

“Every time they entered a car and stole a gun it turned it into an armed felony, which enhances the sentence,” Staly said. The investigation is ongoing. The local prosecutors also has the “young guns initiative” in play, Staly said, which means that “if you’re young and doing stuff with guns, they’re going to prosecute you to the full extent of the law.” State Attorney R.J. Larizza launched “Operations Young Guns” in 2022 after a spate of shootings and the deaths of young men, including in Bunnell and Palm Coast. As of April 2025, the State Attorney’s Office in the Seventh Judicial Circuit, which includes Flagler, Volusia, St. Johns and Putnam counties, had filed 843 “Young Guns” cases circuitwide.

The sheriff, who lives on the West Side, cautioned residents there not to take the quiet rural area’s low crime rate as a license to avoid basic precautions. “No matter where you are, you should always lock your cars and not leave valuables inside the car,” Staly said. “I live in a gated community on the West Side, and my six acres has its own gate, and I lock my car every time I get in and out of my car. These were crimes of opportunity, and I’d encourage our residents–while they have a very low crime rate, crimes can occur anywhere, and this is proof of that.”

The sheriff said residents who see something suspicious should call the agency’s non-emergency line. There was a witness in this case who saw something suspicious, “but the witness didn’t think anything of it, even though what she described to us later was very suspicious.” The witness’s car was burglarized.