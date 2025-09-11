Spree of Break-Ins Target Vehicles at Multiple Properties on Flagler County’s West Side

The Flagler County Sheriff is investigating a series of burglaries and break-ins that took place the night of Aug. 28 to 29 on the west side of Flagler County, targeting vehicles at multiple properties in an area of the county rarely associated with such crime sprees. Two firearms and wallets were among the items reported stolen.

The Sheriff’s Office is not releasing the addresses. The thefts took place in the area of County Road 305, County Road 302, County Road 15, and State Road 100, targeting properties on those roads and smaller roads in between.

The Sheriff’s Office did not disclose the crime spree when it happened and last week released several incident reports at FlaglerLive’s request, but so heavily redacted as to include only names of victims. Less redacted documents were released today, though most pages remain blacked out, possibly suggesting that investigators may have leads whose success depends on some information not being publicly known. The agency has not announced arrests in the cases.

Typically, vehicle break-ins are what the agency refers to as crimes of opportunity–thieves breaking into vehicles left unlocked. That appears to be the case in at least some of the late August incidents.

At one property, thieves accessed an unlocked F-150 and stole $29 from the center console. At another property, a handgun was stolen from a pick-up truck, and at a nearby property, a purse was stolen from a Ford Explorer, containing a wallet with credit cards and a driver’s license. The deputy investigating those thefts contacted several residents along County Roads 140 and 125 but none reported thefts.

Similarly, at properties on CR 302, a resident reported that purses were stolen from their vehicles. While the deputy was investigating, a resident of CR15 reported a theft as well. At another property on 305, four vehicles were broken into, though the report redacted all details, including what items were stolen.

At yet another property, a resident reported that several items had been stolen from his hunting truck, and at a property nearby, several vehicles were broken into, including one parked in a garage (the garage door was left open and the car left unlocked), and where $20 was stolen. Directly behind that property, the resident reported that her car had been broken into and rummaged through, but it wasn’t clear whether anything had been stolen.

Additional thefts were reported in the same general area. The sheriff’s Office is listing the suspect or suspects as “unknown.”