Failing Seawall at Castillo de San Marcos Gets 18-Month Reconstruction

On July 27, Castillo de San Marcos National Monument will begin mobilizing for construction to replace, raise and rehabilitate the park’s failing seawalls and protect the historic fort and the broader St. Augustine community. Visitor access to the historic fort will be maintained throughout this project, which is expected to take approximately 18 months. Some areas on the fort grounds will be closed to ensure public safety during construction.

“We are excited to begin this significant step in continuing to care for Castillo de San Marcos and improve resiliency for the St. Augustine community,” said Acting Superintendent Steve Roberts. “These improvements will protect the site’s cultural integrity, improve visitor safety and aid in flood prevention for the City of St. Augustine for years to come.”

Decades of wave action, hurricanes and deterioration have left the historic seawalls in poor condition. The project will include new, raised seawalls to the north and south of the fort itself, with the significant center seawall directly east of the Castillo receiving important historic preservation treatments, retaining its historic character.

Planning for this project has been underway for more than two years, incorporating expertise from coastal and structural engineers, architects, natural and cultural resource specialists and other subject matter experts while offering multiple opportunities for public comment. The construction phase includes detailed documentation of the historic seawalls.

Funded by the 2023 Disaster Supplement bill, this project aims to repair damage from storms and enhance resiliency to create an optimal visitor experience and improve safety while minimizing potential impacts on natural and cultural resources.