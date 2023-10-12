Responders Investigating Possible Tornado Touchdown around 4:30 AM in Palm Coast’s B Section

Last Updated: 7:22 a.m.

Note: if you have images of damage or damage reports, please test 386/503-3190.

Flagler County Emergency Management and other first responders are investigating a possible tornado touching down in Palm Coast’s B Section around 4:45 this morning, leaving a trail of downed trees, downed power lines, damaged roofs, fencing and power losses. There are no reports of injuries.

Damage has been reported in the area of Indian Trails–Birchwood Drive, Birchview Place, Barley Lane, Barrington Drive–with some 500 customers losing power, according to Florida Power and Light, though nearer to 7 a.m., that number was cut in half. Crews were assessing the damage but darkness was making the job challenging.









“We also have some trees down on the western side of the county that could have been the initiation of the storm as it was heading heading that way, kind of in the 100, 75 and 302 area in Bunnell,” Jonathan Lord, the county’s emergency management director, said, referring to state and county roads.

“We do not have reports of structural damage there yet,” Lord said. He was in the field with the Sheriff’s Office, the Palm Coast Fire Department and Flagler County Fire Rescue, along with FPL and Palm Coast Public Works crews, some of which were clearing roads of tree limbs. “It’s hard to see it right now, obviously daylight is when we can really see, but we don’t know of any injuries at this point in time.” But, he said, “we’ve definitely had some structures impacted. Definitely lots of wires down, trees down.”



Describing what he saw before sunrise, he said, “there’s definitely trees on wires on everywhere. A lot of water due to the heavy rain but that’s probably all over Flagler County, as well as definitely some damage to a few homes, to roofs and things like that.”

There was no tornado warning locally, Lord confirmed. There was one for northern Volusia County. “I don’t know what it was but it sure sounded like a tornado,” Darla Pantaleone wrote on FlaglerWeatherInfo.









The city was drenched by a severe storm and whipped by strong winds in pre-dawn hours, part of a weather system that spawned confirmed tornadoes on the western part of the state around Clearwater and that moved rapidly from west to east. The National Weather Service was reporting possible touchdowns in the Clearwater Beach and Crystal River areas.

No homes were impacted on the western side of Flagler County.

The National Weather Service will determine whether in fact a tornado did touch down. “That will take over a day maybe two days,” Lord said, “they have to come out, they have to look at the incident scene, they have to look at the debris pattern, then they look at their radar signatures and all that stuff. So that’s not something that we’ll know right away. And luckily, that doesn’t really impact the response. That’s kind of an after the fact.”

A tornado warning remained in effect for west0central Flagler County and southeastern Putnam until 7:15 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in Jacksonville. A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Fruitland, or near Pomona Park, on the western side of Crescent Lake, moving northeast at 45 mph. The storm was expected to reach Andalusia in western Flagler County at 7 a.m.

At 7:04 a.m., the weather service reported that doppler radar was tracking gusty showers capable of producing a landspout over Andalusia, moving northeast at 45 mph.

A tornado watch was in effect for all of Flagler County until 9 a.m. and a flood advisory was in effect until 8:30 a.m. The weather service was forecasting continued thunderstorms with gusty winds and heavy rainfall this morning, with southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

A school district spokesperson said buses are running their normal schedule this morning.

[This is a developing story.]

possible toirnado palm coast The city was drenched by a severe storm and whipped by strong winds in pre-dawn hours, part of a weather system that spawned confirmed tornadoes on the western part of the state around Clearwater and that moved rapidly from west to east. (Weather Channel map)