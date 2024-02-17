Palm Coast Has No Money to Pave Your Neighborhood Streets. It’ll Apply a Cheap Sealant and Hope for the Best.

There was a time when every year for 10 years, Palm Coast had the money to pave 50 miles of roads in its 550-mile web. It did so with its share of revenue from a voter-approved county sales surtax. That tax expired in 2012, and was replaced with one that shifted more money to the county, and less to Palm Coast. The quality of the city’s roads have slowly declined since, and successive city councils have put them on the back burner, adopting band-aid measures that at best maintain street-quality levels rather than improve them.









That’s what the Palm Coast City Council did on Tuesday. It approved a diminutive $1 million plan to “microsurface” 29 neighborhood roads or cul de sacs. (The more formal approval is to come next week.) Microsrufacing is not traditional paving. It’s more like a tooth sealant, but for roads: cavities aren’t fixed. They’re covered up. Microsurfacing seals a road in a slurry of asphalt emulsion, very small crushed rock and chemicals, initially giving the impression of a resurfacing job that isn’t really anything of the sort. Microsurfacing maintains the road’s quality for a while, though for how long is uncertain, especially if trucks trundle all over it.

The list of 19 roads approved for that approach tries to avoid areas where construction at infill lots is ongoing or expected: trucks will demolish the microsurfacing jobs. So many roads that need help will not get it. (You can see the list of approved roads below.) Once the microsurfacing is applied, the city will subsequently re-scan the roads periodically to analyze how well they are holding up, if they are, or decide whether the microsurfacing may not be as useful as hoped.

The council also nodded approval for spending $2.73 million-a-year plan to pave arterial roads like Rymfire Dive, segments of Pine Lakes Parkway, and the increasingly third-worldish Royal Palms Parkway, from Belle Terre Parkway to Town Center (those would be done this year), then Palm Coast Parkway (next year) and Belle Terre Parkway north of Palm Coast Parkway the year after that. That paving would be the real thing, not the microsurfacing make-believe.









The combined revenue for the neighborhood road “microsurfacing” and for the arterial roads is from the city’s share of the county’s fuel tax and the city’s share of what remains of the sales surtax.

Palm Coast’s neighborhood roads were once the envy of most cities in the state. Why has the city gone cheapskate on its roads? Because all is not well in the city’s general fund. When council members choose to bring the tax rate back to “rollback,” it takes a toll. When they did that last year, it took a projected and recurring $2.7 million out of the budget that could have gone, at least in part, to road resurfacing. Council members’ pandering to taxpayers, or grandstanding on the grave of fiscal responsibility, has its cost.

Last year city staff, and particularly Carl Cote, the city’s stormwater and engineering director, told the Palm Coast City Council in no uncertain terms that the city faced a $52 million road-repair bill, not including a $5.6 million deficit in required local match for state-funded projects on state roads. This week, Cote told the council that the city faces a “$10 million annual funding shortfall.” Cote tends to keep a poker face on, but he still wears his patience deficit on his sleeves: he doesn’t like to see his city’s infrastructure crumble on his watch. That’s what the current council is allowing, while hiding the fact behind high-profile triumphs (using different pots of money) like gorgeous the Southern Recreation Center.









“With these factors, the recommendation for arterial and collector roadways is to utilize milling and resurfacing only where full depth repair were needed with a budget to maintain a 73 PCI over the upcoming five year outlook,” Cote said. “For local residential roadways the plan would introduce global treatments with any surplus funds for maintaining arterial network utilizing global treatments where possible.” PCI refers to the Pavement Condition Index of a road, on a scale of 1 to 100, with 100 being the best. The PCI average on arterial roads four years ago was 79. It is now 73. Residential roads had a PCI of 74 in 2017. That dropped to 70 in 2021. It continues to drop.

Cote’s reference to “global treatments” was the euphemism for “microsurfacing,” itself a euphemism for that sealant approach that costs a fraction of what traditional milling and resurfacing does.

“So the recent projection for the streets improvement fund averages roughly $3.7 million a year over the next five years,” Cote said. “The city has deferred certain items and increased the fund allocation to assist in adding funding to the pavement management program. However, there’s not nearly the funding needed, it is also not sustainable,” especially as traffic increases and roads get older, “which will require additional funding.”

Deferred items mean projects the city is not carrying out. Those include new sidewalks, median beautification, and neighborhood signs.

Council members took Cote’s presentation as a positive. “I think it’s pretty awesome that we as a council decided we were going to dedicate funds and with those funds, we’re going to be able to address 29 roads,” Council member Theresa Pontieri said. The usually more analytical and discerning council member was giving the presentation a microsurfacing treatment of her own. “That’s I think that’s pretty good accomplishment.” But she encouraged her colleagues in the coming budget season to work hard to find more money for neighborhood roads.









“I’m just thankful to the staff for being able to come up with these alternative solutions and provide, a little bit of resurfacing to multiple roads like that,” Council member Nick Klufas said.

Friday, the city issued an equally happy-faced release stating that Palm Coast government “unveiled its plan for road maintenance over the next five years, following extensive collaboration with Transmap, a leading provider of support services to the transportation industry. The plan prioritizes critical aspects of roadway upkeep while maintaining fiscal responsibility” and describing the microsurfacing as “delivering a refreshed, smooth surface.” That’s true–at least for a while. But the release acknowledged “a substantial yearly deficit of over $4 million for pavement management, highlighting the need for careful resource allocation.” The figure was less than half the one Cote had mentioned to the council.

The list of neighborhood roads slated for microsurfacing in 2024 is as follows:

Bannbury Lane

Banner Lane

Barley Lane

Fairchild Lane

Fairhill Lane

Lamar Lane

Lamoyne Lane

Langdon Drive

Lansing Lane

Pilgrim Drive

Pillar Lane

Pillory Lane

Plainview Drive

Plateau Lane

Plateau Place

Pleasant Lane

Plum Tree Place

Porpoise Lane

Porwyn Lane

Ranch Way

Ranshire Lane

Ranwood Lane

Rivera Lane

Riverina Drive

Riviere Lane

Woodhollow Lane

Woodholme Lane

Woodward Lane

Woodworth Drive