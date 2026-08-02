The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, August 2, 2026

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Weather: Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 5pm. High near 89. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Sunday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11pm, then a slight chance of showers between 11pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

ESL Bible Studies for Intermediate and Advanced Students: 9:30 to 10:25 a.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1225 Royal Palms Parkway, Palm Coast. Improve your English skills while studying the Bible. This study is geared toward intermediate and advanced level English Language Learners.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Al-Anon Family Groups: Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at Silver Dollar II Club, Suite 707, 2729 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell, and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings here.



The Latest Jail Bookings j-260731

Source: Flagler County Sheriff's Office. Note: the Sheriff's Office redacts or censors the names of migrants arrested under authority of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE. The federal agency requires the redactions, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Now this: You’ve never heard of her: Louise Farrenc, one of 19th century Paris’s great piano composers. Born in 1804, died in 1875, she left a large body of works behind, but it’s only now getting discovered and given its due. The CPO label did a lot of that, Erato and Naxos put out her symphonies, but it’s the Grand Piano label that’s been issuing her complete piano works since 2022, with the fifth volume just out, Maria Stratigou at the piano for all five. This one has 15 fugues, melodies, and other works, including her Valse Brillante. rom the liner notes: “Louise Farrenc was acclaimed as a pianist for her performances of Beethoven’s works, and Robert Schumann praised her compositional skills in the Neue Zeitschrift für Musik in 1836 for her Op. 17 Air russe varié for piano. She won twice, in 1861 and 1869, the prestigious Prix Chartier for chamber music later awarded to Édouard Lalo (1823–1892), César Franck (1822–1890), and Gabriel Fauré (1845–1924), among others. With her husband, she published Le Trésor des pianistes, a 23-volume anthology of keyboard music containing pieces from the 16th up to the 19th centuries.”





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