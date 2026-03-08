The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, March 8, 2026

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Weather:

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

ESL Bible Studies for Intermediate and Advanced Students: 9:30 to 10:25 a.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1225 Royal Palms Parkway, Palm Coast. Improve your English skills while studying the Bible. This study is geared toward intermediate and advanced level English Language Learners.

Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Yasmina Reza’s “God of Carnage” at Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. 7:30 p.m. except on Sundays at 2 p.m. Book here. What begins as polite conversation quickly unravels into escalating insults, exposed hypocrisies, and childish behavior. The dark comedy, God of Carnage, satirizes modern civility, exposing how thin the veneer of social decorum truly is when pride and principle collide.

Al-Anon Family Groups: Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at the Bridges United Methodist Fellowship at 205 North Pine Street, Bunnell (through the gate, in room 8), and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings here.

Notebook: The picture above by Mohammad Yassine ran on the front page of L’Orient Le Jour, the Lebanese French daily, on Friday (March 6). The caption reads: “Martyrs’ Square in Beirut, a frightened boy having fled the southern suburbs, March 5, 2026.” Martyrs Square is one of Lebanon’s most famous places in a geography where every square inch has its claim to fame in a history stretching back 6,000 years, with what seems like as many invasions and occupations along the way, along with about seven earthquakes that leveled Beirut. Martyrs Square got its name from Ottoman executions of Lebanese nationalists fighting for independence. It was also like Beirut’s Somme during the Civil War, especially in 1975 and 1976. The picture struck me of course because it felt like I was looking in a mirror. The boy could’ve been me, at times from 1975 to 1978 was me, though we never were left to a town square when escaping the bombs. We had my grandfather’s house in the mountains an hour northeast of Beirut, where the bombs reached us from time to time. We were never bombed by Israeli jets, only flown over by them daily (they loved breaking the sound barrier above us, just to humiliate us). The pcirure of the boy appears next to a front-page column by Gaby Nasr, one of the paper’s regular columnist. He lived across the street from us in beirut. His brother Georges was (is) one of my older brother’s closest friends. Gaby was older, kept to himself. He wrote Friday: “It is truly fascinating to note the ease with which communities in Lebanon fall from the coconut tree in turn, after experiencing the zenith of glory. So many crises of nesting teenagers which followed one another, sometimes over several decades for some, before their respective demigods and lickers spread out in the great widths, their tails between their legs and drunk with shame. The Bearded Party, which is being shorn for free today among its last idolaters, is not the first to have invented the stick to get its flock beaten and beaten. Long before him, the Sunnis had tried the sport of arrogance at the time when they smoked Nasser and Arafat without filter, who already promised to destroy Israel and pave the road to Jerusalem…. Still passing through Yemen for the Egyptian, and Jounieh for the Palestinian. In the end, the two troublemakers killed more Arabs than they destroyed Israelis and ended their careers, the first in a military defeat in 1967, the second on a boat while making the V for victory.” So it’s been over the decades, the Lebanese themselves never strong or civically minded enough to prevent guests and invaders from leveling the country. The reference to “the bearded party” is to Hezbollah, whose mad and maddening firing of missiles at Israel a few days ago revealed–as if Hezbollah hadn’t revealed it before–where its allegiance really is: not to Lebanon, but to Iran. Most Lebanese don;t mind seeing Hezbollah getting the shit kicked out of it. But the price is also crushing, and the picture of that boy unbearable.

Now this:





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