The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, March 7, 2026

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Weather: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 79. Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.
- Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
- Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
- Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
- Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.
Today at a Glance:
SpringFest 2026, Palm Coast’s Central Park at Town Center, 975 Central Ave. Admission is free of charge, with vendors, exhibitors, a Kids Zone, a Pets Zone, Food Trucks, bounce houses and much more. The Flagler Sheriff’s Mobile Command Center will be there, along with Florida Highway Patrol, fire trucks, vehicles from Fish & Wildlife Commission and the helicopter from Mosquito Control. Fun for all ages at SpringFest 2026. The event is produced by the Palm Coast-Flagler Regional Chamber of Commerce.
The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at its new location on South 2nd Street, right in front of City Hall, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.
The Flagler Beach All Stars hold their monthly beach clean-up starting at 9 a.m. in front of the Flagler Beach pier. All volunteers welcome.
Coffee With Commissioner Scott Spradley: Flagler Beach Commission Chairman Scott Spradley hosts his weekly informal town hall with coffee and doughnuts at 9 a.m. at his law office at 301 South Central Avenue, Flagler Beach. All subjects, all interested residents or non-residents welcome. The gatherings usually feature a special guest.
Yasmina Reza’s “God of Carnage” at Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. 7:30 p.m. except on Sundays at 2 p.m. Book here. What begins as polite conversation quickly unravels into escalating insults, exposed hypocrisies, and childish behavior. The dark comedy, God of Carnage, satirizes modern civility, exposing how thin the veneer of social decorum truly is when pride and principle collide.
Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.
Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.
Byblos: This month’s Library of America delivery is Hannah Arendt’s Origins of Totalitarianism, “expanded edition,” meaning that it is “the complete text of the final authorized version of Origins. As a special feature, it includes in an appendix two chapters dropped from earlier editions that reveal how the book evolved in the decades after first publication. The first, her original “Concluding Remarks,” shows Arendt engaging with the emerging concept of human rights in the immediate aftermath of World War II. The second offers an early assessment of the suppressed Hungarian revolution of 1956, a case study in resistance under totalitarian rule. This first annotated edition of Arendt’s masterpiece features concise and thorough notes on her many historical and cultural references as well as a newly researched chronology of her remarkable life and career.” The book was published in 1951. It is one of those books more often quoted than read. This particular edition comes in at 698 pages of LOA’s tight print, with its three big parts: Anti-Semitism, Imperialism, Totalitarianism. When it was reviewed in the March 25, 1951 New York Times, the Harcourt Brace edition was of 477 pages (and $6.75). It appeared under the headline, “The Ultimate Denial,” a review by E.H. Carr, who was then writing a 14-volume history of the Soviet Union. “Though it is in its way a work of scholarship,” Carr wrote of Arendt’s book, “it is written throughout under the stress of a deep emotion; for Miss Arendt totalitarianism is a tragedy of the human race—the ultimate denial of the worth and dignity of the individual.” I find that judgment a bit condescending, both for its introduction (Though it is in its way a work of scholarship, “deep emotion”). He liked its analysis of anti-Semitism, didn’t like its analysis of Soviet history (“Miss Arendt shows only a passing interest in Soviet Russia”), but recognizes the book’s importance: “Miss Arendt, her eyes fixed in fascination and repulsion on the horror of Nazi Germany, offers only slender hope for Western civilization to avoid this form of suicide. Yet the reader who shuns this conclusion can still be grateful for a disquieting, moving and thought-provoking book.. It’s why today it may read as if it were written yesterday.
The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
June 2026
Free For All Fridays With Host David Ayres on WNZF
Coffee and Conversation with Palm Coast City Manager Michael McGlothlin
Friday Blue Forum
Food Truck Friday on the Farm: At the Ag Museum
‘The Battle of Shallowford,’ at Limelight Theatre
Phoenix Crossings Charity Golf Tournament
Flagler Beach Farmers Market
Coffee With Flagler Beach Commission Chair Scott Spradley
Grace Community Food Pantry on Education Way
Second Saturday Plant Sale at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park
American Association of University Women (AAUW) Meeting
Gamble Jam at Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area
‘The Battle of Shallowford,’ at Limelight Theatre
For the full calendar, go here.
Solidarity can reconcile ourselves to the differences between human beings only through insight into the tremendous bliss that man was created with the power of procreation, that not a single man but Men inhabit the earth. For those who were deprived of their human condition need the solidarity of all men to assure them of their rightful place in man’s enduring chronicle.
–From Hannah Arendt’s The Origins of Totalitarianism (1951).
Comments
Dennis C Rathsam says
If it wasn’t for TRUMP winning the election, ya,.ll, you’d still be paying more for gas. Rumor has it gas in Ca is close to $8.00 a gal. I read it on X! Days after TRUMP won gas started coming down, his policies work. Don’t let Iran, get to you. It had to be done. Gas prices will come back down, sure as the Jackasses cry. They didn’t bitch about Bidens failure to reduce gas costs…. They paid & remained silent. TRUMP shows no mercy toward Iran, why should he! They’ve been a thorn in our side for yrs. Not anymore. Never again. Now TRUMPS has his eyes on CUBA. { do you think Biden could manage all these world problems} I think not. Marco Rubio, a Cuban himself, is TRUMPS point man…. They speak the same language, the Cuban people want relief from the failed communist regime. Good thing will come of this, as TRUMP reshapes the region…. Cant wait to travel there, where my parents spent their honeymoon so many many yrs ago.,
Ray W. says
According to a news outlet called Autoblog, Horse Powertrain, a company funded by Renault, Geely and Aramco, recently introduced a 180 horsepower electric motor that can convert as much as 98.2% of the electricity it consumes into usable power.
The company uses “amorphous” steel that, compared to other types of steel, is tougher, manages electrical fields better, and has unique electrical properties, in the motor’s stator plates, which plates are one-tenth as thick as the industry standard stator plates, which themselves are one-quarter of a millimeter thick. In other terms, the amorphous steel plates are about one thousandth of an inch thick, promoting less heat loss during motor operation.
Horse Powertrain designed its new electric motor to slot into a hybrid EVs transmission housing.
Make of this what you will.
Me?
Other companies are racing to design more efficient electric motors, too. Donut Lab, based in Finland, builds an 88-pound electric motor that produces roughly 850 horsepower.
Innovation abounds. Improvements are coming fast. Money will be made.
Ray W. says
BYD’s new Dynasty luxury brand seven-seat full-sized 6,500 pound SUV, the Great Tang, which in its dual-motor 784 horsepower trim can travel 528 miles on the Chinese mileage standard, charges from 10% to 97% in as little as nine minutes. Starting price? $58,000.
Make of this what you will.
Pogo says
Happy, happy — happy.
Finis
Ray W. says
As foundation, many economists seem to agree that the Fed voting to raise lending rates has a tendency to tamp down inflation. Lowering rates has a tendency to bolster payroll creation. But the Fed is heavily reliant on economic reports and surveys, which means that it is reactive, not proactive.
A Motley Fool reporter observes that Kevin Warsh, recently named by President Trump to replace this coming May Jerome Powell as Fed chairman, had a history of favoring tamping down inflation by voting to keep lending rates higher rather than lower; he was called hawkish when he was last an FOMC voting member. But no one knows his position now.
The reporter writes from the premise that investors prefer a united FOMC vote, i.e., 12-0 is viewed as a good thing. Traditionally, the 12-member voting body votes 12-0. Since 1990, only three times have two of the 12 FOMC voting members split from the majority vote, with one voting to raise lending rates and another voting to lower them. Two of those three up-and-down splits occurred late last year. Also unusual is the fact that in each of the FOMC’s last five meetings, at least one voting member has deviated from the majority.
Make of this what you will.
Me?
Ever since President Trump began to implement his off-and-on bigger than usual tariff policies, I have argued that no one has an economic model sufficiently suited to the situation. Guessing has become the norm. Each of the past five FOMC meetings has seen at least one dissenting voice in a world where unanimity is the standard. I just don’t yet think that the collection of the best economic minds who are advised by other good economic minds are reaching consensus about the best direction for our economy.
Don T says
Oil prices always rise due to various events, especially military conflict in the Middle East and nobody likes paying higher energy prices. If past events are an indication of what’s to come then this will be a temporary blip, unlike policies from 2021 through 2024 which raised prices and inflation with help from COVID early on. Those of us that are old enough to remember 1979 saw Iran humiliate our self-esteem and create many real human casualties of war that Iran has waged in their 40+ year war against us since that year. The most recent event of Oct. 7 where Iran’s proxy Hamas committed genocide and the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran chanting death to America while the ayatollah was building nuclear weapons and ICBM delivery systems seems to make the casualty of temporary gas price increases a necessary investment.
Ed P says
Here’s the outlook of a half full glass vs half empty.
No one likes a price spike at the pumps.
Who’s old enough to remember gas rationing of the 70s?
.50 more per gallon hurts the wallet, but policies of the 70s that caused rationing during 2 different time periods was a “pain in the ass”
Be happy.
Laurel says
I wonder why Trump said gas was under $2 per gallon. What was the point of that?
Chaos. As Steve Bannon said “flood the zone.”