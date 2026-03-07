The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, March 7, 2026

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Weather: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 79. Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

SpringFest 2026, Palm Coast’s Central Park at Town Center, 975 Central Ave. Admission is free of charge, with vendors, exhibitors, a Kids Zone, a Pets Zone, Food Trucks, bounce houses and much more. The Flagler Sheriff’s Mobile Command Center will be there, along with Florida Highway Patrol, fire trucks, vehicles from Fish & Wildlife Commission and the helicopter from Mosquito Control. Fun for all ages at SpringFest 2026. The event is produced by the Palm Coast-Flagler Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at its new location on South 2nd Street, right in front of City Hall, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

The Flagler Beach All Stars hold their monthly beach clean-up starting at 9 a.m. in front of the Flagler Beach pier. All volunteers welcome.

Coffee With Commissioner Scott Spradley: Flagler Beach Commission Chairman Scott Spradley hosts his weekly informal town hall with coffee and doughnuts at 9 a.m. at his law office at 301 South Central Avenue, Flagler Beach. All subjects, all interested residents or non-residents welcome. The gatherings usually feature a special guest.

Yasmina Reza’s “God of Carnage” at Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. 7:30 p.m. except on Sundays at 2 p.m. Book here. What begins as polite conversation quickly unravels into escalating insults, exposed hypocrisies, and childish behavior. The dark comedy, God of Carnage, satirizes modern civility, exposing how thin the veneer of social decorum truly is when pride and principle collide.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.

Byblos: This month’s Library of America delivery is Hannah Arendt’s Origins of Totalitarianism, “expanded edition,” meaning that it is “the complete text of the final authorized version of Origins. As a special feature, it includes in an appendix two chapters dropped from earlier editions that reveal how the book evolved in the decades after first publi­cation. The first, her original “Concluding Remarks,” shows Arendt engaging with the emerging concept of human rights in the immediate aftermath of World War II. The second offers an early assessment of the suppressed Hungarian revolution of 1956, a case study in resistance under totalitarian rule. This first anno­tated edition of Arendt’s masterpiece features concise and thorough notes on her many historical and cultural references as well as a newly researched chronology of her remarkable life and career.” The book was published in 1951. It is one of those books more often quoted than read. This particular edition comes in at 698 pages of LOA’s tight print, with its three big parts: Anti-Semitism, Imperialism, Totalitarianism. When it was reviewed in the March 25, 1951 New York Times, the Harcourt Brace edition was of 477 pages (and $6.75). It appeared under the headline, “The Ultimate Denial,” a review by E.H. Carr, who was then writing a 14-volume history of the Soviet Union. “Though it is in its way a work of scholarship,” Carr wrote of Arendt’s book, “it is written throughout under the stress of a deep emotion; for Miss Arendt totalitarianism is a tragedy of the human race—the ultimate denial of the worth and dignity of the individual.” I find that judgment a bit condescending, both for its introduction (Though it is in its way a work of scholarship, “deep emotion”). He liked its analysis of anti-Semitism, didn’t like its analysis of Soviet history (“Miss Arendt shows only a passing interest in Soviet Russia”), but recognizes the book’s importance: “Miss Arendt, her eyes fixed in fascination and repulsion on the horror of Nazi Germany, offers only slender hope for Western civilization to avoid this form of suicide. Yet the reader who shuns this conclusion can still be grateful for a disquieting, moving and thought-provoking book.. It’s why today it may read as if it were written yesterday.

Now this:





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