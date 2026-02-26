The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, February 26, 2026

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph. Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Light south wind.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Drug Court convenes before Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell. Drug Court is open to the public. See the Drug Court handbook here and the participation agreement here.

The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street in Flagler Beach. Watch the meeting at the city’s YouTube channel here. Access meeting agenda and materials here. See a list of commission members and their email addresses here.

The Palm Coast Beautification and Environmental Advisory Committee meets at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 160 Lake Avenue, Palm Coast. But it’s a good idea to verify whether the committee is actually meeting this evening, as it tends to be lax.

Model Yacht Club Races at the Pond in Palm Coast’s Central Park, from noon to 2 p.m. in Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave. Join Bill Wells, Bob Rupp and other members of the Palm Coast Model Yacht Club, watch them race or join the races with your own model yacht. No dues to join the club, which meets at the pond in Central Park every Thursday.

Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry: Flagler Beach United Methodist Church‘s food pantry is open today from 9:30 a.m. to noon at 1500 S. Daytona Ave, Flagler Beach. The church’s mission is to provide nourishment and support in a welcoming, respectful environment. To find us, please turn at the corner of 15 Street and S. Daytona Ave, pull into the grass parking area and enter the green door.

Free Tax Preparation Services in Flagler County: The AARP Foundation’s Tax Aide provides free tax preparation services at six locations in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Flagler County through April 15, but you must make an appointment first and fill out paperwork. To do both, go here.

Notably: A third of the way into Ian McEwan’s What We Can Know, one gets very nostalgic for what he describes: our present, our lives today, dry, luxurious, jet-setting, before the “inundation,” the cataclysmic effects of global warming, the sea washing over New York City, half of Britain, presumably most of Florida. It’s a post-apocalyptic novel set in the year 2119, narrated by a humanities professor investigating one poem written and first recited at a birthday party in 2014, when the lives of everyone in attendance could be reconstructed from quadrillions of bits of data stored, in 2119, in new Lagos, Nigeria, apparently the repository of all things 20th and 21st century internet. You could hardly name a better novelist writing in England today, and after the death of Martin Amis, who was so hit and miss, and the fading of Julian Barnes, there’s hardly a better writing working there now (Kazuo Ishiguro aside, and I canot judge Zadie Smith, whose one of those writers I keep starting but never finishing). McEwan in What We Can Know wants to “rob the past of its privacy,” and does so, while writing a valentine to our vanishing world. I’m hoping the next two-thirds of the book don’t turn soggy.

Now this:





The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



