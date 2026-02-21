The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, February 21, 2026

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Weather: Sunny, with a high near 81. Light southwest wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph. Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.
- Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
- Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
- Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
- Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.
Today at a Glance:
The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on South 2nd Street, right in front of City Hall, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.
Coffee With Commissioner Scott Spradley: Flagler Beach Commission Chairman Scott Spradley hosts his weekly informal town hall with coffee and doughnuts at 9 a.m. at his law office at 301 South Central Avenue, Flagler Beach. All subjects, all interested residents or non-residents welcome. The special guest today: Casey Ryan, director of the city’s downtown revitalization zone known as a CRA.
“The Colored Museum,” at City Repertory Theatre, 160 Cypress Point Parkway (City Marketplace, Suite B207), Palm Coast, 7:30 p.m. except on Sunday, at 3 p.m. Tickets are $30 for adults, $15 for students. Book here. With eleven powerful vignettes blending humor, drama, and sharp social commentary, this groundbreaking play challenges conventions and redefines what it means to celebrate Black history on stage. A must-see theatrical experience—moving, hilarious, and unforgettable.
‘Social Security,’ At the Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach. Call 386-255-2431. 7:30 p.m. except on Sunday at 2 p.m. Domestic tranquility for two married art dealers is shattered when a goody-goody sister and her uptight CPA husband arrive to save their college niece from the horrors of free love. Jewish Grandma arrives and wants to make whoopee with the art dealers’ best client! Tickets are $15 to $25. Book here.
Democratic Women’s Club of Flagler County meeting at 9:30 a.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE.
Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.
Random Acts of Insanity’s Roundup of Standups from Around Central Florida, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every third Saturday RAI hosts Live Standup Comedy with comics from all over Central Florida.
Free Tax Preparation Services in Flagler County: The AARP Foundation’s Tax Aide provides free tax preparation services at six locations in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Flagler County through April 15, but you must make an appointment first and fill out paperwork. To do both, go here.
Notably: The press is having a field day with the “exodus” of members of Congress ahead of the midterms–Fifty-one House members and 12 senators, according to The Hill, most of them Republicans wearying of toadying to a dictator, which brought to mind this line from Updike’s Couples, a book known for many things (you could call it an oral history of the 1960s, though its most famous line is “Welcome, she said, to the post-pill paradise”) but not the perspicacity of its politics–remember the joyfully blaspheming dinner party mocking the Kennedy assassination, drawn from Updike’s actual experience?–except for this line, which may finally be back in fashion, like pleated skirts, platform boots, smaller houses and Jim Crow: “Harold, why are you a conservative?— it’s such a pose.”
The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
May 2026
Free For All Fridays With Host David Ayres on WNZF
Friday Blue Forum
Flagler Beach Farmers Market
Coffee With Flagler Beach Commission Chair Scott Spradley
Grace Community Food Pantry on Education Way
For the full calendar, go here.
She was to experience this sadness many times, this chronic sadness of late Sunday afternoon, when the couples had exhausted their game, basketball or beachgoing or tennis or touch football, and saw an evening weighing upon them, an evening without a game, an evening spent among flickering lamps and cranky children and leftover food and the nagging half-read newspaper with its weary portents and atrocities, an evening when marriages closed in upon themselves like flowers from which the sun is withdrawn, an evening giving like a smeared window on Monday and the long week when they must perform again their impersonations of working men, of stockbrokers and dentists and engineers, of mothers and housekeepers, of adults who are not the world’s guests but its hosts.
–From John Updike’s Couples (1968).
Comments
Dennis C Rathsam says
After the SCOTUS decision on TRUMPS TARIFFS, I knew Pierre would find a dumb cartoon…. The courts limiting some of TRUMPS tariff powers, wont derail his larger, vital project of rebalancing US trade relations, boosting US industry & safeguarding US supply chains. TRUMP has many avenues, at his disposal, he will keep up the trade fight!
Skibum says
Yeah, continue to make asinine excuses for the most degenerate, pedophilic con man ever to occupy the WH, and all it shows is how moronic the maga sheeple LIKE YOU really are! He could do no wrong in your eyes, and even if he was caught in bed with YOUR own 9 year old daughter or other close relative, you would continue to be stupid enough to try to justify his abhorrent behavior because that despicable POS is your golden idol.
It is not him who makes you look stupid, Dennis, it is your own lack of a sense of morality and sensibility, and a deficit of what most would call good ole common sense. Pathetic, but hey, you made your bed a long time ago, and there’s apparently no going back no matter how much your idol screws the American public, including yourself.
Ed P says
Hello Skibum,
After the release of millions of pages of the Epstein files, and weeks to uncover evidence of anything other than Trump’s early association, would it be reasonable for you drop the “pedo”, “pedophile” references?
We all know, Trump is a lot of things, with personality flaws that are loathed, but pedophilia isn’t one of them.
Hard to critique Dennis when you use some “asinine “ nicknames instead of poking holes in policies.
Ray W. says
Hello Ed P.
I try to narrowly limit my criticism of our president to opposition to his propensity to hurt or kill others in the names of vengeance and retribution, and to his many instances of intentional dishonesty. I will continue to refer to him as president, just as I have always referred to you by your chosen site name.
In my opinion, you are a different commenter than you were a few years ago. Not that I agree with the new you. But who cares if I agree with you or not? That is not my goal. My goal is to encourage as many differing quality and intellectually rigorous views as possible. I discourage pestilential partisan members of faction wherever possible.
In that light, in another comment in this thread, you list several recent positive economic trends.
Take energy. Yes, national gasoline prices did recently drop for a time, but they are rising again. But they dropped not due to administration policies, but due to OPEC announcing that it intended to regain lost market share by increasing crude oil output.
No, national electricity prices are not dropping; they are rising. No, natural gas prices are not dropping; they are rising. The only energy prices that are consistently dropping are those for solar and wind generation and for battery storage.
Yes, wages are rising faster than inflation, but they were rising faster than inflation during extended times during the later Biden years, so it is hard to claim that current policies are solely responsible.
Inflation, year-over-year, is up to 2.9%, and for the month of December alone it is up 4.0%. I remain unconvinced that the policies of the current administration have stabilized inflation.
The Dow is up, and that is a good thing, but through a comparative first thirteen months, the Dow under Biden outperformed the Trump Dow, if only slightly.
GDP during Trump’s first year was just announced: 2.2%. Yes, it is an initial estimate subject to revision. Yes, it is a good thing. But, a good thing can still be less good than a better thing. A 2.2% GDP growth rate in 2025 is a lower rate of growth than Biden’s GDP figures for 2022, 2023, and 2024.
President Trump’s 2025 jobs added figure, still subject to revision, was 181,000, down from Biden’s 2.2 million. Yes, it is a good thing to add 181,000 new jobs, but it is less good than adding 2.2 million new jobs.
Let’s face facts, Ed P. The Biden economy, under the circumstances of the pandemic and the several economic responses to it, is perhaps best described as a flawed success, perhaps only slightly more successful than the flawed success achieved thus far by the Trump administration.
I agree with you that things can change and much remains unwritten. I wish for a better, stronger, more complete economic future. Like I always try to do, I will give credit where credit is due.
My position has long been that Biden handed over to Trump an economy that was the “envy of the world.”
Thank you, Ed P. for following your advice to Skibum. You haven’t called me an ass for some time. As I recall, your name-calling incident occurred just before you realized and then admitted that my position had been correct from the outset.
An aside, I am mulling a comment about the three tiers of the extraction industry’s oil and gas wells.
Ed P says
Hello Ray W,
Apologies for my transgression, but the actual term I remember using was “pompous ass”, of which I wish to rescind. You know, just in the spirit of accuracy.
I must be mellowing
Ray W. says
I could tell from the beginning, Ed P., that you were capable of so much more, if only you could curb your worst impulses.
I wanted someone, anyone, to accurately and honestly present a view other than my own, without resorting to venom or dishonesty, if only to provide context.
I am a zealous advocate who spent thirty or so years facing off before judges and juries opposing zealous advocates. Even then, the truth was seldom found. As my father used to say: If the truth comes out in a trial, it’s a miracle!
I will repeat this over and over. If someone spreads venom or lies, he or she might get a response. Gullible stupidity is not a virtue; it’s display reveals that a person doesn’t respect himself enough to check his comment for accuracy before posting it.
Then again some people simply talk to hear their heads roar, intellectual integrity be damned.
I make mistakes. When I spot them, I correct the error and apologize for it. When you spot my mistakes and make a better or more complete point, sometimes I simply thank you. Sometimes, I go into granular detail. But I don’t attack an honest difference in policy.
I will never accept as good or healthy someone like Dennis C. Rathsam so carelessly throwing away his credibility when it is so easy for him to find out for himself that so much of what he is posting is simply untrue.
There is a sickness upon the land. A person dead near Mar-a-Lago. Who knows if it was hate, perceived glory, retribution, mental illness!
I have long argued that we are early in a rising wave of political violence, a wave that might take decades before it wears itself out. People are giving themselves permission to lie with abandon, to hate unmercifully, to behead and slash and shoot, to avenge. We are unleashing reckless hate. Nothing is too much when that takes over. Anything can be justified.
Dennis C Rathsam says
Look in the mirror, pal! TDS got you by the BALLS
Ray W. says
So sayeth the blind.
Ray W. says
Hello Dennis C. Rathsam.
Did the court “limit” President Trump’s powers, as you perceive the ruling, or did it affirm the existence of Congress’ powers by ruling that President Trump never held the powers he claimed to hold?
Dennis C Rathsam says
TRUMPS TARIFFS will continue, when one door closes, another opens! ME…. Your the one with TDS…. cant sleep at night, ears ringing! Throw your hissy fits, I love it! Attack me all you like, since it makes you feel like a manly man. ME Im making good Benjamin’s with TRUMP as president. We know Biden was a pervert! We all read the stories of him & his daughter Ashley in the shower….We be seem Clinton with varrious bitches, & I particularly I love Bill in that dress. So when ever you can PROOVE all you lies against TRUMP, your smears, fall on deaf ears.
Laurel says
Hmmm. “varrious bitches.” A man clearly uncomfortable with women.
“Throw your hissy fits, I love it!” Happiness at another person’s perceived displeasure. Kinda sad.
“…you smears, fall on deaf ears.” Well, the deaf ears part is true.
I think that maybe that rabbit hole has fallen in on itself.
Ray W. says
What a wonderfully rich fantasy world you live in, Dennis C. Rathsam.
Laurel says
Oh, the baby is gonna freak now! His personal Supreme Court has embarrassed him in front of the world he so wants to kowtow to him.
Too bad!
👍
Ray W. says
Each day, research teams at university laboratories around the world race to develop or refine battery chemistries that lower production costs, increase energy densities, improve safety, reduce weight, speed charging, control heat, and quicken discharge.
The goal is clear.
After 125 years of intense development, carmakers know to the penny how much it costs to manufacture a gas-powered engine and transmission or transaxle, a cooling system, an exhaust system, a gas tank, and all of the other associated parts and components. They know how much it all weighs. They know exactly how much energy is packed into a gallon of gasoline. This is the target. Take out all of this weighty and expensive paraphernalia and EV makers know that if they can replace the package with a battery and electric motor package of equal or better specifications and gas-powered vehicles are doomed to extinction, as Ford’s CEO has so aptly stated. The rest of the vehicles are the same, regardless of power source. Same headlights, seats, doors, wheels and suspension, etc.
The argument is whether six or seven or eight hundred pounds of gas-engine paraphernalia can be replaced by six or seven or eight hundred pounds of battery and motor paraphernalia at the same cost or lower, the same range or further, the same power or more, the same longevity or better, the same reliability or better, the same risks or lower, the same maintenance or less.
We know the many theoretical maximums for ICE vehicles. Across the board, EV theoretical maximums exceed those for ICE vehicles. At stake is a worldwide car and light truck marketplace that saw the manufacture of over 91 million units in 2025. Trillions of dollars are up for grabs.
The Cool Down dropped a story about the cost of manufacturing lithium-based solid-state electrolyte membranes. Every vehicle battery has two electrodes, an anode and a cathode, with electrons that travel through an electrolyte that separates the two electrodes.
Originally, the lithium-based solid state electrolyte membranes were sintered at 1,832 degrees F, a process that evaporated some of the powdered lithium, degraded the electrolyte and reduced conductivity.
An expensive “mother powder” was developed; it is added during the sintering process to reduce the lithium evaporation. But, it, too, was wasteful. In the end, much of the expensive mother powder is simply discarded.
A research team at Korea’s Research Institute of Standards and Science developed a “lithium-aluminum-oxide compound” to thinly coat “solid electrolyte powders” during the sintering process. Use of the compound significantly lessens lithium evaporation and enhances “interpartical bonding through a soldering-like effect.”
The compound achieved an electrolyte with “a record high density”, in the reporter’s words, of 89.2%, “while meeting key performance metrics.”
The technological breakthrough, per the researchers, “is expected to open the door to domestic production of high-value next-generation battery materials.”
The novel manufacturing process costs one-tenth the cost of today’s accepted process.
Said a researcher to the reporter:
“By dramatically reducing production costs, our technology is expected to significantly accelerate the commercialization … and drive technological innovation in energy storage systems and electric vehicle markets.”
Make of this what you will.
Me?
Nissan just announced a process of valve seat manufacture that involves a supersonic projection of metal particles into the valve seat aluminum that allows a more efficient airflow into and out of the combustion chamber; it increases passenger vehicle fuel efficiency to a record 42%. 125 years of engine development, trillions of dollars spent, and the best we get is converting 42% of the energy stored in gasoline into usable power. The remainder of the stored energy is lost to friction and to waste heat out the pipe or through the cooling system.
The ICE Model T moment passed over a century ago. According to Ford’s CEO, the EV Model T moment is now. Either Ford adapts, he says, or Ford dies, and he asserts that American carmakers are 10 years behind the Chinese. For years, he says, the American Big Three looked backwards; it cost them development time and billions of wasted dollars. He wonders whether any of the three can catch up.
Skibum says
The convicted felon con man in the WH has done so much damage to our economy and economic relations with the international community with his illegal tariffs. It is plain that even his own legal advisors tried to warn him away from implementing them last year, but he plowed right ahead with the unfolding scheme because he is bent on destroying things, just like all of his previous business failures and bankruptcies that he has NEVER learned a single thing from!
Despite court loss after court loss when legal action was taken against this horribly orchestrated scheme to bury Americans in historic taxes that WE all end up paying in higher costs every time another foreign trading partner was hit with tariffs, some more than 100%, he continued to plow ahead, stoking unprecedented opposition from the American public, who obviously have more economic smarts than the con man-in-chief because WE know that WE end up paying for his disastrous schemes.
So now that the Supreme Court has finally put him in check and ruled that the vast majority of his tariffs were illegal in the first place, he STILL plans to plow right ahead and dream up “work arounds” to keep in place as many of his tariffs as he can, despite the historic unpopularity and damage they are causing to Americans’ pocketbooks. So even if the pending court fights result in refunds of the hundreds of billions of our dollars to the importers who were levied illegal tariffs, how exactly do Americans, who paid most of this from our pockets, go about getting OUR money back from this corrupt con man’s administration???
As usual, it will and always has been the truth that average Americans like you and I get hit the hardest and suffer the most under the maga extremist led republi-cons currently in power in D.C. We MUST rectify that starting with the midterm elections this coming November!!!
Ed P says
Skibum,
If you expand your vision beyond our backyard, Flagler County, the actual economy is much better than you perceive.
Our demographics and local economy are not a great sample to compare against what’s happening throughout America.
Real wages are outpacing inflation. Pressures on homeownership is weaker and improving. Energy costs are reducing. Consumer price escalations are stabilizing. The stock market has produced massive raw wealth growth, even for 401k accounts.
The disconnect with the facts can feel real, because government shutdowns don’t help and stubbornly slow federal rate declines hold peoples attentions.
Once 2025 tax returns arrive, people begin to recognize lower 2026 withholdings, experience increases in child tax credits, and the nearly 100 billion more that will be refunded, everyone will realize it is a big deal. It helps the average working family, no tax on overtime and tips.
The tariff dust up isn’t over, your claims are unfounded and simply not true. There isn’t any paradigm to compare it to, so no one knows the final results. My best advice is don’t rail against success, or hope for failure, but focus on actual results.
Skibum says
You paint a rosy picture, and although I will not quibble with some of your observations, much of what you say about certain aspects of the U.S. economy has nothing to do with the current president. The stock market was booming and ended up with historic highs right up to the end of Biden’s presidency, and although there have been slight downturns on some days, it is still going strong… despite all the damage done with the imposition of the now illegal tariffs.
And your rosy picture completely ignores the very tough position the republicans intentionally put American families in when they refused to extend the healthcare subsidies. Prices are still skyrocketing and that dirty little word that the corrupt president hates… “AFFORDABILITY” is still a really problem despite his assertion that it is a hoax.
Ed P says
Skibum,
See we agree on somethings.
However, I never said that the economy was either a Trump or Biden economy. In fact, in a recent post I pointed out to Ray W that “ wouldn’t the first 12 months also be seen as the tail end of the prior administration.”
In a different post, I pointed out that about 70% of the economic engine is difficult for any President to impact.
The point of contention is that the tariff dust up can’t be judged and declared detrimental. Not yet.
My opinion is, even if tariffs cost consumer but will be neutralized by tax savings, wage growth, gasoline savings, and any other savings, then it’s moot. We have to decouple from China. We have to reshore manufacturing and solidify national security for future generations. It’s a small inconvenience to tolerate, especially if it’s a net zero or better.
Health care subsidies are complex and not a problem that can be solved by throwing money at it. The healthcare problems plaguing our country are complex and the actual dispersion method of the subsidies you endorse are partially to blame for the conundrum. Price controls and subsidies always teeter on a razors edge trying to not cause long term shortages or price increases. It must be laser focused and managed with absolute precision. Is that even possible when administrated by any government agency? I don’t know. Healthcare is broken.
Certainly, you don’t believe anyone, actually wants to inflict financial hardships upon their constituents. That would be absurd.
Ray W. says
Many good positions, Ed P. Thank you. Zealous advocacy without rancor can be a good thing.
Sherry says
Thank you Skibum!
The Maga “indoctrinated” live in an alternative reality silo of trump defensive propaganda, misinformation, disinformation. . . constantly spouting cherry picked/out of context snippets in order to boost their lord and master. IMO, they are not worth the time it takes to read that tripe, much less be pulled into responding to it. . . which is the “agenda” of trolls. They will never open their minds, never accept credible fact,s and certainly never ever admit that they could be the least bit in error.
Ed P says
Sherry,
Thanks for the kind words….once more.
Can I paraphrase your now famous FL mantra?
“Please bring credentialed facts so we can take you serious.”
Laurel says
There is a difference between being open, and riding the fence.
Pogo says
James says
I’ve read AI generated images are getting harder to decern from real ones…
https://www.nytimes.com/2026/02/20/us/politics/trump-hegseth-rfk-manliness.html
The Trump administration gets more surreal with each passing day… even Dali would be worried.
Just an opinion.
Ray W. says
James Fishback, one of several Florida Republican gubernatorial candidates, according to Reuters, recently added a plank to his candidate platform. He intends to foster legislation to modify Florida’s divorce laws to forbid full custody of children and full claim to marital assets to any “cheating” spouse.
Make of this what you will.
Laurel says
Legislating “morality.” Maybe they should look to their own candidates.
In South Carolina, when a friend was divorcing her husband, SHE was not allowed to date anyone for something like a year, or more. I can’t really remember, but the same law did not apply to her husband. There had been no cheating involved on either side to cause the divorce.
Son Goku says
This web site is heavily left wing maybe learn from Walter Cronkite Flagler live be better
Laurel says
Maybe intelligence, and education leads to “left wing.”
Sherry says
Thank you Laurel. . . an excellent observation!
Pierre Tristam says
Sherry. Laurel. Please. You’re raising the level of discourse to courtesy levels this comment section just could not bear. Please: when you feel the need to go high, go low. We have insulting commenters to respect.
Laurel says
Pierre: Well, when you are Independent, you can choose to go either way, depending on mood. Both Sherry and I have had our moments.
Sherry says
Thanks for my morning chuckle, Pierre! :)
Ray W. says
I, for one, Son Goku, am more conservative than many, if not most, of those who claim to support on this site Republican values, mainly because I continue to invest the effort to study the conservative tradition, as a result of which effort I am less inclined to be swayed to and fro by ever-changing opportunistic and pestilential political winds.
Give me free market international trade. Hell, even the barons who in 1215 forced on King John the terms of the Magna Carta understood parts of this; they insisted that in time of war merchants from an enemy country trading in England were to be left alone so long as British merchants trading in the enemy country were left alone.
Give me the rule of law. Give me individual rights. Give me separation of powers. Give me the unfettered immigration so highly valued by our founding fathers.
These are but a few of the several ingredients in the broth of conservative thought. Vengeance and hatred for the other and lying and lie laundering only spoils the broth.
Thank you, Son Goku, for the opening.
Sherry says
@ Ray W.. . . as the values/priorities of political parties evolve and sometimes “swing like a pendulum do” (bobbies on bicycles two by two). . . consider the possibility that the current Democratic party has taken up “some” of the policies abandoned by trump’s Maga party.
Laurel says
It seems like what really set sail to this environment, was the name calling “RINO.” Since people are extremely motivated by tribalism, many did not want to be left behind, and actually let go of their core beliefs.
ED says
TDS is strong with FlaglerLive. Commies live here.
Laurel says
ED: Wow! Am I ever impressed with that well thought out comment!
PT: Will that suffice?
Pierre Tristam says
Laurel, the comment is technically inaccurate and should not have been approved. While the commenter is correct, we are living in a deranged society thanks to Trump, commies do not, in fact, live at FlaglerLive–at least not as far as I know. Our census trends closer to socialists, trans, gays, lesbians, atheists, fallen Catholics, disaffected liberals, Muslims, migrants (legal and “illegal”) and the odd Nigerian troller, but al those pitiful subgroups are overwhelmed by our largest constituency, maga Republicans, who, as always, and as you can see from that comment, still form the bulk of our resident-readership, bless their ever-red-bleeding hearts.
Laurel says
😆
Sherry says
In his usual insecure, temper tantrum,chest pounding, doubling down way. . . trump is now imposing 15% tariffs globally. To hell with “his” Supreme court! To hell with the stock market . . . which is down over 600 points this morning! To hell with the rule of law! To hell with Congress! To hell with what is best for the people!
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Saturday that he wants a global tariff of 15%, up from 10% he had announced a day earlier after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down many of the far-reaching taxes on imports that he had imposed over the last year.
Trump’s announcement on social media was the latest sign that despite the court’s check on his powers, the Republican president still intends to ratchet up tariffs in an unpredictable way. Tariffs have been his favorite tool for rewriting the rules of global commerce and applying international pressure.
The court’s decision on Friday struck down tariffs that Trump had imposed on nearly every country using an emergency powers law. Trump now said he will use a different, albeit more limited, legal authority.
He’s already signed an executive order enabling him to bypass Congress and impose a 10% tax on imports from around the world, starting on Tuesday, the same day as his State of the Union speech. However, those tariffs are limited to 150 days unless they are extended legislatively.