The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, February 18, 2026

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Weather: Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

The Flagler County Tourist Development Council meets at 9 a.m. in board chambers at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. See details and agendas here.

Flagler County’s Technical Review Committee Meeting at 9 a.m., first floor Conference Room, at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The Technical Review Committee (TRC) is a quality control committee that provides technical review of project plans. Staff Liaison is Simone Kenny, 386-313-4067.

The Flagler County Contractor Review Board meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Staff liaison is Bo Snowden, Chief Building Official, who may be reached at (386) 313-4027. For agendas and details go here.

The Palm Coast Planning and Land Development Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.

The Flagler County Industrial Development Authority meets at 2 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.

Separation Chat, Open Discussion: The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts an open, freewheeling discussion on the topic here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

Bingo Night at Palm Coast Elks Lodge 2709, 53 Old Kings Road North, Palm Coast. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., first draw at 6 p.m.

The Circle of Light Course in Miracles study group meets at a private residence in Palm Coast every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room. If you have your own book, please bring it. All students of the Course are welcome. There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at [email protected] for location and information.

Free Tax Preparation Services in Flagler County: The AARP Foundation’s Tax Aide provides free tax preparation services at six locations in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Flagler County through April 15, but you must make an appointment first and fill out paperwork. To do both, go here.

Notably: How could we not? It was one of the most memorable speeches of any political convention in memory. I keep thinking it was in 1984, but of course it was in 1988 (1984 was Mario Cuomo’s speech), the year Gary Hart’s monkey business blew it for a blow of Rice, the year we were stuck with Mike Dukakis so we could be stuck with the first Bush for four years, and to think that Dukakis is still around: 93 years old. For those 50 minutes from Atlanta as Jackson spoke, it felt as if he would still win, though by then Dukakis had wrapped it up. It was Jackson’s valentine. Twelve years later I got a chance to see him in person at Jackson’s Rainbow/Push Coalition headquarters on Chicago’s South Side, an almost-all-black crowd filling the thousand-seat hall to see Jackson, his congressman-son Jesse Jackson Jr., Hilary Rodham Clinton and Senator Carol Moseley-Braun, soon to be then-Senator Braun, share the stage where Martin Luther King Jr. once stood, but it wasn’t the Jackson of Atlanta. As I recall he was tired that day, going through he motions, it was October 1998, he was stumping for others. Not his limelight. In Atlanta the Times had described his speech as “by turns angry, gentle and deeply personal.” The headline had him rousing Democrats with “a plea for hope,” a call a different Black hopeful president would ride to Grant park in Chicago 20 years later. Not bad. I haven’t checked what the current president has vomited in response to Jackson’s death. Still cleaning up after the Reiner smear and the Obamas tweet.Oh wait: there’s a new one: Jackson, Trump wrote, “had much to do with the Election, without acknowledgment or credit, of Barack Hussein Obama, a man who Jesse could not stand.” There’s really nothing else, nothing better to do, than just play it again, Sam.

Now this:





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