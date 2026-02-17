The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, February 17, 2026

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Weather: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

The three-member East Flagler Mosquito Control District Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at District Headquarters, 210 Airport Executive Drive, Palm Coast. Agendas are available here. District staff, commissioners and email addresses are here. The meetings are open to the public.

The Palm Coast City Council meets at 9 a.m. at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 10-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Tuesday from 4:30 to 6 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]

The Flagler Beach Library Writers’ Club meets at 5 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry: Flagler Beach United Methodist Church‘s food pantry is open today from 9:30 a.m. to noon at 1500 S. Daytona Ave, Flagler Beach. The church’s mission is to provide nourishment and support in a welcoming, respectful environment. To find us, please turn at the corner of 15 Street and S. Daytona Ave, pull into the grass parking area and enter the green door.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.

Free Tax Preparation Services in Flagler County: The AARP Foundation’s Tax Aide provides free tax preparation services at six locations in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Flagler County through April 15, but you must make an appointment first and fill out paperwork. To do both, go here.



Notably: Last week’s jobs report was encouraging: an unexpected 130,000 jobs added. This is not. From Statista: After several years of job openings vastly outnumbering the number of unemployed people in the U.S., creating a job market in which workers could dictate terms, the balance of power has shifted back to employers. In December 2025, the number of jobseekers in the United States outnumbered job openings by almost one million – the largest gap since March 2021. According to the latest Last week’s jobs report was encouraging: an unexpected 130,000 jobs added. This is not. From Statista: After several years of job openings vastly outnumbering the number of unemployed people in the U.S., creating a job market in which workers could dictate terms, the balance of power has shifted back to employers. In December 2025, the number of jobseekers in the United States outnumbered job openings by almost one million – the largest gap since March 2021. According to the latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS), the number of job openings dropped to 6.54 million in December 2025, which is the lowest number of unfilled positions since September 2020, when the U.S. economy was in turmoil due to the devastating impact of Covid-19. Meanwhile, there were 7.50 million unemployed people in the U.S. at the end of last year, which is back to levels last seen in late 2016 when not taking the pandemic years into account. This means there are now 0.87 unfilled positions for every job seeker, indicating that the excess labor demand, identified by the Fed as one of the factors that drove inflation in 2022 and 2023, has disappeared and we’re moving towards excess supply again. Before the pandemic hit in March 2020, there had been 1.2 job openings per unemployed person in an already tight labor market. That indicator then crashed to 0.2 by April 2020 amid mass layoffs in sectors affected by Covid restrictions before climbing as high as 2.02 job openings per unemployed person in March 2022, at the height of the “Great Resignation”.

Now this:





The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



