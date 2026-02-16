The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, February 16, 2026

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Weather: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. West wind 6 to 13 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Today is Presidents’ Day. Schools, courts, and some government offices are closed.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.

Notably: So it’s presidents’ day today. No need to stress, overstressed as we are by the fact, that it is a little difficult to have no president, especially when we remember the not at all distant past of our hopes and shock at how good this nation can be, when it wants to be. On Nov. 7, 2008, less than three months before his death from cancer in his lung he did not yet know he had, and three days after Obama’s election, John Updike wrote Ian McEwan, the English novelist with whom he’d developed as close a friendship as he had with any writer in his later years, of his joy at the election result. But perceptive as he was when he wanted to be, he also saw what we were becoming: “Obama’s election has thrilled us, but the endless anxiety attached first to the primary against Hillary and then the brutal battle with the infuriating McCain-Palin duo has been a mental drain that shattered my normally aloof and dispassionate view of American politics. Electing this particular man seemed such a splendid opportunity for my beleaguered superpower, but there was no guarantee it would not slip through the butterfingered hands of this dear democracy. Really, the constant radio and TV interviews with racist conservatives and undecided voters basking in their moment in the headlights revealed a stupidity lower than bestial, and made me thank the Lord that I no longer had to push Harry Angstrom through any more maneuvers in this dreary entertainment-soaked swamp of obesity and unpaid mortgages.” I had wondered, with Rabbit Angstrom in his loins, what Updike would have made of Ubu Roi. Now we know: he had him pegged.

Now this:





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