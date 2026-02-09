The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, February 9, 2026

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Weather: Sunny, with a high near 71. Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

The Flagler County Commission meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.

The Flagler County Library Board of Trustees meets at 4 p.m. at the Nexus Center and again at 4:30 p.m. at the Emergency Operations Center.

Free Tax Preparation Services in Flagler County: The AARP Foundation’s Tax Aide provides free tax preparation services at six locations in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Flagler County through April 15, but you must make an appointment first and fill out paperwork. To do both, go here.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.

The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, where the City Commission is holding its meetings until it is able to occupy its own City Hall on Commerce Parkway in 2025. To access meeting agendas, materials and minutes, go here.

Notably: So much for “Democracy dies in darkness.” So much for Jeff Bezos. Remember that one? The cutsey tagline the Washington Post ran across its front page starting in 2017, a few weeks into Trump’s first term? The Post had never had a slogan before. Couldn’t rival the Times’s “All the News” etc. The Post advertised itself at the 2019 Super Bowl, with Tom hanks narrating the line. You could almost imagine Bezos pulling it off. He had the money. Back then he seemed to have the principles. He caved. Then came last week’s announcement of that Wednesday massacre: 300 journalists laid off, 30 percent of the paper’s employees, and 300 of the 800 in the newsroom. “The cuts are a sign that Jeff Bezos, who became one of the world’s richest people by selling things on the internet, has not yet figured out how to build and maintain a profitable publication on the internet. The paper expanded during the first eight years of his ownership, but the company has sputtered more recently,” the rival Times reported. The executive editor said there will be more national news and politics (read: syndication, wire services, curated content), more focus on business porn and health narcissism, less local news, less sports, less everything else. The Middle East is no longer on the Post’s radar. The New Yorker: “How could it have come to this? The paper had some profitable years under Bezos, sparked by the 2016 election and the first Trump term. But it began losing enormous sums: seventy-seven million dollars in 2023, another hundred million in 2024. The owner who once offered runway was unwilling to tolerate losses of that magnitude. And so, after years of Bezos-fuelled growth, the Post endured two punishing rounds of voluntary buyouts, in 2023 and 2025, that reduced its newsroom from more than a thousand staffers to under eight hundred, and cost the Post some of its best writers and editors. Then, early Wednesday morning, newsroom employees received an e-mail announcing “some significant actions.” They were instructed to stay home and attend a “Zoom webinar at 8:30 a.m.” Everyone knew what was coming—mass layoffs. The scale of the demolition, though, was staggering.”

Now this: And this was 7 years ago:





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