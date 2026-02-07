The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, February 7, 2026

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Weather: Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at its new location on South 2nd Street, right in front of City Hall, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

The Flagler Beach All Stars hold their monthly beach clean-up starting at 9 a.m. in front of the Flagler Beach pier. All volunteers welcome.

Creekside Music and Arts Festival, at Princess Place Preserve, 2500 Princess Place Road, Palm Coast, Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, admission is $10 per person, kids 12 and under get in free. Free parking. Gather under the majestic oaks for this local tradition that celebrates the natural beauty of Northeast Florida. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy a variety of music including bluegrass, country, rock & classic hits. Shop rows of unique arts & craft vendors. There’ll be historic demonstrations from a blacksmith, a fur trapper and pottery wheel creations. Kids zone with train rides, pony rides, petting zoo, hayrides, bounce houses. Big food court. Fall festival brews in the beer garden. Explore the Princess Lodge and other historic sites. Organized by Flagler Broadcasting.

AAUW hosts Dr. Michael Butler: “A Lesson From Reconstruction: The Political Consequences Of Rewriting History,” a lecture by Dr. Michael Butler, the Kenan Distinguished Professor of History at Flagler College, 10 a.m. at Cypress Knoll Golf and Country Club, 53 Easthampton Blvd. in Palm Coast. The end of the post-Civil War Reconstruction era was a vital, if often ignored, point in American History. The South regained political control of their region and a wave of voting restrictions, Jim Crow laws, and racial violence followed that targeted African Americans. Most importantly, Southerners used a multitude of historical lies to justify their actions, which the nation ultimately embraced as factual. Butler outlines this “Lost Cause” mythology and explains why such lies still matter to anti-democratic forces in 2026. AAUW is a community of more than 170,000 people standing strong for gender equity. Located in Florida’s northeast coast, the Flagler County Branch draws members from throughout Flagler County and serves the communities of Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell.

The Friends of the Library host a book sale from 9 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast. There will be Fiction, Non-Fiction, Specialty Books, Children’s Books and much more. Credit Cards accepted, as are checks with valid driver’s license.

Coffee With Commissioner Scott Spradley: Flagler Beach Commission Chairman Scott Spradley hosts his bi-weekly informal town hall with coffee and doughnuts at 9 a.m. at his law office at 301 South Central Avenue, Flagler Beach. All subjects, all interested residents or non-residents welcome. The gatherings usually feature a special guest.

Debbie Boone: A Song for You, at the Fitz, 7 p.m., Fitzgerald Performing Arts Center/Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast. Debby Boone is a household name that lights up the Pop, Country, Adult Contemporary and Contemporary Christian charts with her glowing voice and shining performances that are guaranteed to dazzle audiences from all walks of life thanks to her record-breaking debut single “You Light Up My Life,” charting #1 on Billboard for ten consecutive weeks and selling in excess of four million copies, charting #7 in Billboard’s 50th Anniversary All Time Hot 100. In her new show, A Song For You, Debby takes audiences on a musical journey spanning across several diverse genres, paired excellently with her dazzling charm and personal style she seamlessly integrates with stories of show business and working within a famous family. The experience is one you won’t want to miss, as it offers an extremely personable and warm opportunity to hear a variety of expertly performed live music that guarantees something for everyone – even a song for you!

‘I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change,’ At Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. 7:30 p.m. except Sundays, 2 p.m. A witty, fast-paced musical revue that takes a humorous and heartfelt look at modern love in all its stages-from awkward first dates to long marriages. Directed by Daniel Starling.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.

Storytime: F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Smilers” opens on a Larry David note: “There are times when you almost tell the harmless old lady next door what you really think of her face—that it ought to be on a night-nurse in a house for the blind; when you’d like to ask the man you’ve been waiting ten minutes for if he isn’t all overheated from racing the postman down the block ; when you nearly say to the waiter that if they deducted a cent from the bill for every degree the soup was below tepid the hotel would owe you half a dollar ; when—and this is the infallible earmark of true exasperation—a smile affects you as an oil-baron’s undershirt affects a cow’s husband. WE all have that exasperated moment! But the moment passes.” Not to wealthy, indolent Sylvester Stockton, to whom exasperation and pessimism are the only balm of an empty life. But “he is not the hero of this story. He is the plot. He is the factor that makes it one story instead of three stories,” Fitzgerald tells us in a meta moment. Through him we meet three characters, three lives, whose private difficulties Sylvester can’t see. He’s too busy accusing them of being too happy, of smiling too much. He’d once been in love with Betty Tearle, but she couldn’t take his self-indulgent surliness. He happens by her and accuses: “You smile,” he tells her, “because you’re comfortably married and have two children. You imagine you’re happy, so you suppose everyone else is.” Betty in the next segment hugs her two children goodbye and leaves them, leaving a letter for her husband. He had no idea. He meets Waldron Crosby, a broker, accuses him of smiling as “at something up your sleeve.” Crosby has just been cleaned out, his stock value gone (Fitzgerald wrote the story in 1920, not 1929), and he’s about to have a child: his wife is in labor. He phones a friend and takes a clerking job for $40 a week. Sylvester has no idea. He snarls about smiles in the music he hears, in the songs the orchestra plays, “The Smiles that You gave To Me.” His waiter serves him dinner in his hotel room. “Just oblige me by not smiling when you say ‘thanks’?” he tells him, throwing him coins. The waiter smiles. “Waiters are happy because they’ve never had anything better,” he thought. “They haven’t enough imagination to want anything.” We later find Jerry slinking in the rear darkness of a cabaret, watching the woman–plumped up, shameless now–he loved flirt with a fat old man before she goes on stage. Betty, Crosby and Jerry had smiled through their misery. Sylvester, possibly the most miserable of all, privileged, wealthy, blinded by his narcissism, had mocked them. Here he is in the story’s final lines, “tossed restlessly upon his bed” in a comfortable hotel. “They don’t understand,” he thought. “They don’t see, as I do, the underlying misery of the whole damn thing. They’re hollow optimists. They smile because they think they’re always going to be happy.” He has no idea.

Now this:





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