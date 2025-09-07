The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, September 7, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

ESL Bible Studies for Intermediate and Advanced Students: 9:30 to 10:25 a.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1225 Royal Palms Parkway, Palm Coast. Improve your English skills while studying the Bible. This study is geared toward intermediate and advanced level English Language Learners.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Al-Anon Family Groups: Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at Silver Dollar II Club, Suite 707, 2729 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell, and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings here.

Juxtapositions: On June 9, 1998, a day of course always celebrated for commemorating Nero’s wedding to Claudia, the Southern Baptist Convention amended its statement of beliefs with a 250-word declaration on family life, including the declaration that a woman should “submit herself graciously” to her husband, and that the husband should ”provide for, protect and lead his family.” President Clinton and Vice President Al Gore were among the 16 million adherents to the denomination. You can imagine how Hillary, and less so Tipper, reacted. The amendment cited Ephesians 5:22-33, roughly the way Osama a few years later cited his own obscure scripture to massacre 3,000 civilians: “Wives, submit yourselves to your own husbands as you do to the Lord. For the husband is the head of the wife as Christ is the head of the church, his body, of which he is the Savior. Now as the church submits to Christ, so also wives should submit to their husbands in everything.” (That’s from the unpoetic New International Version.) The next day, June 9, the Wisconsin Supreme Court upheld, in a 4-2 vote, the legality of spending taxpayer dollars on private, Christian education, upholding what was then known as the Milwaukee Parental Choice Program, a terminology Florida would adopt a few years later, and that Milton Friedman, the great privateer, had been preaching since his 1955 essay, “The Role of Government in Private Education.” (Unlike Florida’s terminology, Friedman insisted on not saying school choice, but parental choice.) The court, drawing on a theological reading of irreality, found that the program had a “secular purpose” (a bit like the way toilet paper in a Catholic school, say, can legitimately be said to have a secular purpose), and that it ”will not have the primary effect of advancing religion.” The court was silent about whether taxpayer money could now be used to advance Ephesians 5:22-33 in Milwaukee schools. —P.T.

