The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, August 25, 2025

Weather: Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Monday Night: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Palm Coast Charter Review Committee Meeting: The city’s committee, appointed by the City Council to propose revisions to the city charter, meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 160 Lake Ave. The committee is made up of Patrick Miller, Ramon Marrero, Perry Mitrano, Michael Martin and Donald O’Brien. The meeting is moderated by Georgette Dumont, an independent moderator and the Director of the Master of Public Administration program at the University of North Florida. The meeting is open to the public and includes a public-comment segment.

The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, where the City Commission is holding its meetings until it is able to occupy its own City Hall on Commerce Parkway in 2025. To access meeting agendas, materials and minutes, go here. The commission is reconsidering–and possibly approving–the 2,800-acre Reserve at Haw Creek development of from 6,000 to 8,000 housing units.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.

Notebook: A friend writes: A Modest Proposal “While listening to fake news on an underground radio station (WJCT) this morning, I was struck by the whining of traitors complaining about how immigration raids are depleting the supply of vicious criminals avoiding arrest and deportation by working as agricultural labor. It occurs to me that there is a market driven solution to the need to protect white Republicans while keeping the strawberries flowing. When planning a farm raid, ICE should be required to bring a school bus (no A/C) containing 20-30 white Republicans selected from the jury pool rolls of the County who will replace the brown, bloodthirsty killers and rapists hoovered up in the raid on a one for one basis. To ensure fairness, the replacement workers would be paid $20 per hour from the funds appropriated for DHS in the Big Beautiful Bullshit and would only be required to work until the crop was harvested or 30 days, whichever is less, at which point replacement white patriots would be delivered as needed. In addition to the normal jury selection criteria, the white patriots would have to be registered Republican voters and have publicly expressed support for the immigration polices of either our Nero on the Potomac or Ronbo or both on social media. If this selection method does not produce sufficient bodies, the National Guard would be deployed as a backup labor supply. Any suggested refinements to this program to ensure national security and continued Freedom in Florida are appreciated.”

