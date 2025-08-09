The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, August 9, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: A slight chance of showers before 8am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8am and 2pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 90. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Saturday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am, then a slight chance of showers after 2am. Low around 76. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Flagler Sportfishing Club’s Annual Local Brands Fishing Expo, 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM at the Social Club of Palm Coast, 51 Old Kings Rd N, Palm Coast. Come out for a fun and informative morning at our Local Brands Fishing Expo — a one-stop shop for everything fishing, all under one roof! Shop, Explore & Get Expert Advice from your favorite local fishing vendors: Tackle • Apparel • Bait • Accessories & more. Vendor Raffles throughout the morning (must be present to win!). Quick Tips Sessions – Learn from the pros! Free Admission – All Ages Welcome! Whether you’re a seasoned angler or just getting started, there’s something for everyone. Don’t miss it!

Coffee With Commissioner Scott Spradley: Flagler Beach Commission Chairman Scott Spradley hosts his weekly informal town hall with coffee and doughnuts at 9 a.m. at his law office at 301 South Central Avenue, Flagler Beach. All subjects, all interested residents or non-residents welcome. The gatherings usually feature a special guest.

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at its new location on South 2nd Street, right in front of City Hall, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

Sheriff’s Annual Safety Expo at European Village: The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is hosting its annual FCSO Safety Expo on Saturday, August 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Parkway, Palm Coast. This event will allow residents to meet their local law enforcement agencies and other public safety partners. The Sheriff’s Office will help provide Flagler citizens with information and resources to keep our community safe from becoming victims of crime and will include various activities. It is a free event.

Peps Art Walk, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every second and fourth Saturday, Beachfront Grille, 2444 South Oceanshore Boulevard, Flagler Beach. Step into the magical vibes of Unique Handcrafted vendors gathering in one location, selling handmade goods. Makers, crafters, artists, of all kinds found here. From honey to baked goods, wooden surfboards, to painted surfboards, silverware jewelry to clothing, birdbaths to inked glass, beachy furniture to foot fashions, candles to soaps, air fresheners to home decor and SO much more! Peps Art Walk happens on the last Saturday of every month. A grassroots market that began in May of 2022 has grown steadily into an event with over 30 vendors and many loyal patrons. The event is free, food and drink on site, parking is free, and a raffle is held to raise money for local charity Whispering Meadows Ranch. Kid friendly, dog friendly, great music and good vibes. Come out to support our hometown artist community!

Second Saturday Plant Sale at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd., Palm Coast, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Flowers, bushes and hard to find plants. The event is sponsored by the Friends of Washington Oaks. Regular entrance fee applies: $4 per vehicle with one person aboard, $5 for vehicles with more than one person.

American Association of University Women (AAUW) Monthly Meeting, 11 a.m. at Cypress Knoll Golf Club, 53 Easthampton Blvd, Palm Coast. A monthly speaker is featured. Lunch is available for $20 in cash, $21 by credit card, but must be ordered in advance. The lunch menu is available on our website. Lunch may be ordered by sending an email to: [email protected].

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Notably: Can you find her, my dear mother, in those colorful shards of the Maison Picassiette in Chartres, the cathedral city southwest of Paris and Versailles? My father Fouad took that picture sometime in the 1970s. It has just reemerged: my brother scanned the slide and shared it with us last Sunday, bringing back torrential memories. Here’s what a website says about the Maison Picassiette, or the The House of Millions Pieces: “Raymond Isidore (1900-1964) worked as a molder when he was young, but after his health forced him to stop he found work as a sweeper at a local cemetery. In 1929 he purchased a plot of land and began construction on a one-story house for his family. While on a walk in 1938 Isidore came across pieces of broken pottery and was inspired to begin making mosaics out of these materials. Over the next thirty years he covered the entirety of his house with mosaics. Isidore drew inspiration from Christian symbols and characters as well as his own dreams. He also built several smaller structures, including a chapel, throne, and a wall to enclose the site. The site became known as La Maison Picassiette or The House of a Million Pieces. Isidore’s work, along with his frequent foraging through garbage to find his materials, earned him the nickname Picassiette. This is a twist on pique-assiette (scavenger in French), as well as a reference to Picasso combined with the word assiette (plate). The site was actually visited by Picasso in 1954. Isidore is seen as one of the pioneers of the trencadís style of mosaics, which is also referred to as pique-assiette.” —P.T.

Now this:





