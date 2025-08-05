The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, August 5, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

The Palm Coast City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

The Bunnell Planning, Zoning and Appeals Board meets at 6 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The board consists of Carl Lilavois, Chair; Manuel Madaleno, Nealon Joseph, Gary Masten and Lyn Lafferty.

Flagler Beach’s Planning and Architectural Review Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 S 2nd Street. For agendas and minutes, go here.

The Flagler Beach Library Writers’ Club meets at 5 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.

Notably: At now-former County Attorney Al Hadeed’s retirement party at the Government Services Building last Thursday, many people spoke, many were not quoted in the resulting article. I thought the tribute Flagler Beach Police Chief Matt Doughney offered should not go unremarked. He first asked anyone in the room whom Hadeed had emailed or called “and you thought he was in another time zone” to raise their hand. Many did. (I did not raise mine, but I am among them: Al would call or text as if he were on Brunei standard time, like my older brother.) Doughney continued: “Al did his own time zone. That’s what I figured out, and being the chief in Flagler Beach, I never heard the word ‘easement’ until I met Al Hadeed. And I got a call very late on a Sunday, and Al said, I need your help, Chief. Al Hadeed calls, you answered. So I said, What do you need? He says, We need to go on a tour of your city tomorrow to get people to sign off on easements. And I need your help. It’s your city. These are your folks. You need to take me around, but we’re bringing somebody with us.” Al at the time was on that epic crusade to get the several dozen property owners beachside to sign easements to clear the way for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to do its beach remourishment on their portion of the beach. “I said, Who are we bringing with us? he said, The closer. I said, I don’t know who the closer is, till I found out that was our tax collector, Suzanne Johnston.” There was laughter in the room. “I ended up going with Al Hadeed and Suzanne Johnson to people’s houses to talk to them about signing over easements. And for one of the few times in my life, I actually felt like a kid that got invited to the grown-up table. You always made me feel special. Thank you for what you’ve done for the city of Flagler Beach. Enjoy your retirement. You earned it.” —P.T.

Now this:





