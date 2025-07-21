The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, July 21, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 109. West wind 5 to 7 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Monday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then a chance of showers between 2am and 5am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.







Today at a Glance:

In Court: Felony court is not in session but Mary O’Hara’s 2022 civil suit and trial against Publix–a slip-and-fall case–continues before Circuit Judge Chris France.

The three-member East Flagler Mosquito Control District Board meets at 10 a.m. at District Headquarters, 210 Airport Executive Drive, Palm Coast. Agendas are available here. District staff, commissioners and email addresses are here. The meetings are open to the public.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.





Editorial Notebook: I was struck by the cynicism of a full-page ad by the American Friends of the Hebrew University in the New York Times yesterday. The ad notes the centennial of the Jerusalem university. No dispute there. But the second paragraph starts, “As our friends and colleagues across the Hebrew University and all Israeli universities confront the aftermath of war and continue efforts to secure the release of hostages held in Gaza, we stand with them–with profound respect, unwavering support, and deep concern.” The aftermath of war. Even here, Israelis deny not only Plestinians’ right to exist, as they have been doing in those hundred years, but they deny their suffering, their deaths, their massacres, the right to exist. There has been no aftermath. The war is raging, as are Israel’s war crimes. The ad appeared on page 9. On page 4, the paper reports on the latest Israeli execution of civilians approaching a food site, 32 this time, to add to the 670 Palestinians “killed in similar episodes,” according to the United Nations, or more than the number of civilians Calley’s American boys murdered at My Lai. Obviously this atrocity is not worthy of page one, where an old and tired story about Jeffrey Epstein dominates. Even though it’s a mere sideshow of Israel’s continuing genocide, nopw past the mark of 55,000 Palestinian killed. The 32 were murdered at the food distribution point on Saturday. As I was writing this–as I went to the Times site to pick up the link for the story–the paper was reporting at the top of its webpage the Sunday massacre of more than 60 Palestinians This is what friends of a university, of all things, are calling the aftermath of war. A university, I have no doubt, founded and later peopled by Zionists who, had they lived to see the killing fields of Gaza, would have abjured their Zionism and called it the betrayal it continues to be. —P.T.

Now this:

