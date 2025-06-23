The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, June 23, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, where the City Commission is holding its meetings until it is able to occupy its own City Hall on Commerce Parkway in 2025. To access meeting agendas, materials and minutes, go here. The commission considers on first reading the rezoning to industrial designations of nearly 1,900 acres. See: “Without a Single Question, Bunnell Board Approves Rezoning of Nearly 1,900 Acres to Industrial, Outraging Residents.”

The Flagler County Beekeepers Association holds its monthly meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Flagler Agricultural Center, 150 Sawgrass Rd., Bunnell (the county fairgrounds). This is a meeting for beekeepers in Flagler and surrounding counties (and those interested in the trade). The meetings have a speaker, Q & A, and refreshments are served. It is a great way to gain support as a beekeeper or learn how to become one. All are welcome. Meetings take place the fourth Monday of every month. Contact Kris Daniels at 704-200-8075.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.







Notably: In The Arts, Hendrick van Loon’s wonderful history of the subject from 1937, he tells the story of the Marquis de Sautuola out on a stroll in the Cantabrian Mountains in 1879, with his 4-year-old daughters. He liked to wander into caves to look for fossils. He went into one at Altamira. His daughter was even more interested in adventuring. She wandered off, sneaking through places where only her lithe body could. She had a candle. She “crept into the lower part of the cave and lifted her candle,” van Loon writes. “But when she looked up, to her great horror she was staring right into the eyes of a bull! Thoroughly frightened, she called for her father, and that is how the first of our famous prehistoric paintings happened to be discovered—by a small girl looking for something to do.” The Marquis was initially denounced as a fake when “professors who came to examine the pictures on the premises insisted that such magnificent paintings could never have been the work of prehistoric savages and openly accused the discoverer of having hired a Madrid artist to cover the walls of this cave with products of his brush, thus enabling the Marquis to pose as a great archaeologist,” but soon after that other caves, including the magnificence of Lascaux in France’s Dordogne region, were discovered (Lascaux, too, was discovered by children). Van Loon doesn’t give us the name of the girl because his internet connection wasn’t working as well as mine is: Maria Justina, according to one website that put her age at 8, not 4. When the cave was originally examined, the age of the paintings was put at around 17,000 years ago. X-ray technology allowed the discernment of previous paintings beneath, pushing back the earliest such to 35,000 years ago. What I find just as sublime is that moment when Maria looked up and saw the eye of the bull staring at her. To say that there has only been one moment like this in history would be a stretch: we don’t know the dozens, maybe the hundreds, of Marias who had wandered into that cave over the centuries, let alone the many who had lived there over the millennia, though the deep recesses were reserved for very few people. That’s why they were recesses. The paintings, we have learned, were not meant as art, and definitely not for what we today call the general public, but as some sort of sacred projection, a Platonic phenomenon so much older and deeper than Plato’s cave. Still, the story of Maria rattles in the brain with all its evocations of wonders in that moment. How many of us could ever have a moment like this? Maybe we do every day and don’t realize it, simply by looking skyward at a cloud formation or at the way evening light drenches an ordinary scene, but as we’ve never seen it before. It’s not because human hands painted those bulls that the wonder should be limited to Maria’s experience in the cave. But it is a wonder when the human hand’s beauty has been preserved for these thousands of years, and when we are able to see and feel what it did as if it were yesterday. You can’t replicate that, nor the sense that for all these thousands of years, we remain at heart the same, holding that hand across the millennia as if it were kin. And there is something to that moment. As Gide put it in his journal: “No; it’s a useless thing. We can see the same place twenty times, never again with anything new. We look more; we see less. We understand better perhaps… but the delightful astonishment is no longer there.” —P.T.

Now this:













For the full calendar, go here.



