The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, June 21, 2025

Weather: Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Saturday Night: Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Today at a Glance:

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Wickline Park, 315 South 7th Street, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

Democratic Women’s Club of Flagler County meeting at 9:30 a.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Random Acts of Insanity's Roundup of Standups from Around Central Florida, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every third Saturday RAI hosts Live Standup Comedy with comics from all over Central Florida.







Notably: The other day I had occasion to send birthday wishes to a friend. I couldn’t send a Hallmark card. Hallmark cards make me cringe, and of course I wanted to make her cringe, too, but the cringe factor is too predictable with Hallmark cards. Then I found a set of slogans that were making their way around China for China’s 50th birthday celebration in 1999. They were not intended as parody, but of course come off as nothing but, which makes them too preciously charming not to share here, with apologies to my friend for breaking the seal of what ought to be private wishes with these billion-footed slogans (some of which I did no include in my original missive): • Warmly hail the great successes in China’s reform and opening up and socialist modernization drive! • Strive to build China into a prosperous, powerful, democratic and culturally advanced socialist country! • Hold high the great banner of Deng Xiaoping Theory and put forward the cause of building socialism with Chinese characteristics into the 21st century! • Emancipate the mind, seek truth from facts and firmly promote reform and opening up! • Adhere to the basic economic system with public ownership dominant and diverse forms of ownership developing side by side, and “to each according to his work” as the main distribution form and with other forms as well! • Rely on the working class wholeheartedly! • Respect knowledge, value talented people, and carry out the strategy of invigorating the nation through science and education! • Implement family planning, protect natural resources and the environment, and carry out the strategy of sustainable development! • Adhere to the goal of serving the people and socialism, to the policy of letting a hundred flowers blossom and a hundred schools of thought contend, and promote socialist science, literature and art! • Develop public health and physical culture and improve people’s physique! • Unite as one, fear no difficulties, struggle hard, be persistent, dare to win! • Long live the great Marxism, Leninism, Mao Zedong Thought and Deng Xiaoping Theory! —P.T.

Now this: This'll make our local Republicans' heads spin a little:













