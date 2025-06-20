The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, June 20, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 70 percent. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Today at a Glance:

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. Pierre Tristam’s commentary is off today. See previous podcasts here. Today, Rep. Sam Greco, Palm Coast City Council member Dave Sullivan, County Commissioner Greg Hansen, On WNZF at 94.9 FM, 1550 AM, and live at Flagler Broadcasting’s YouTube channel.

The Friday Blue Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Flagler Democratic Office at 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214 (above Cue Note) at City Marketplace. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.





Notably: Michael Martin is one of our more interesting elected officials. He’s direct, candid, unfiltered in the best sense: he says it like it is, but he doesn’t go for showmanship or grandstanding and his bluntness is hitched to a streak of courtesy. He can be a tad verbose, but who am I to talk. He serves on the three-member East Flagler Mosquito Control District, which limits his public exposure. He’s also an applicant for Palm Coast’s charter review committee. The other day I uploaded new pictures of him in my Goggle photo database, a mass of some 200,000 pictures I’ve taken over the years for FlaglerLive, and two or three less public ones, as of that trip to Normandy or walk through post-James Washington Square. Google Photo is extremely useful. It’s also creepy. It’s face-regognition spying as John Poindexter’s Total Information Awareness‘ lunge into East German-like domestic spying, in the early days after 9/11, when he was one of George W. Bush’s spymasters, could only dream of. Poindexter and TIA were scrapped when the pinko media got hold of them, though TIA’s descendants are all over the place now, among them Google Photo. So Up goes Michael Martin’s picture, and down comes Google’s excellent matching logarithm, which brings back all pictures of Michael Martin I have ever taken. Among them: this picture of an “Italian Laborer” I took, as part of a collage of 12 images of immigrants, at Ellis Island’s museum in 2019. Which begs the question: is Michael’s ancestor immortalized on Ellis Island? I have not had time to call him to find out. But I will. Not a bad day, when we remember what immigrants are to us: we all have our Mayflowers, we all have our Ellis Island ancestors, even those never immortalized there, those who never set foot there. In other words that Italian laborer is very much Michael’s ancestor, especially if he was not, at least if Michael considers himself to be, as I am sure he does, as we all do, American —P.T.

Now this:













