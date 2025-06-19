The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, June 19, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

Many government offices are closed today in observance of Juneteenth. Courts are open.

Town of Marineland Commission Meeting, 6 p.m. in the main conference room at the GTMNERR Marineland, 9741 N Oceanshore Boulevard, St. Augustine. See the town’s website here.

Model Yacht Club Races at the Pond in Palm Coast’s Central Park, from noon to 2 p.m. in Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave. Join Bill Wells, Bob Rupp and other members of the Palm Coast Model Yacht Club, watch them race or join the races with your own model yacht. No dues to join the club, which meets at the pond in Central Park every Thursday.

The Palm Coast Democratic Club holds an “After Dark” Recap Meeting (previous daytime business meeting) at 6 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month to accommodate working Democrats. We will meet at the Flagler Democratic Party Headquarters in City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214, Palm Coast. Hope you will join us. This gathering is open to the public at no charge. No advance arrangements are necessary. Call (386) 283-4883 for best directions or (561)-235-2065 for more information.







Notably: It was Library of America Day a few days ago, the postman–who rang twice a couple of weeks ago: he was carrying books from France–bringing the second volume of Wendell Berry’s Port William Novels and Stories: The Postwar Years. I have not gotten as far into Berry yet to know what these Port Williams books are about, but they seem to be his Yoknapatawpha County. Instead of Faulkner’s fictional Mississippi based on the non-fictional Oxford), it’s Berry’s fictional Kentucky. The two novels in the second volume span the years of 1945 to 1978, those 50s, 60s and 70-s the French call les trente glorieuses, as in “the 30 glory years” of the post-war miracle. It wasn’t that much less glorious here, with those decades of equality and opportunity and tax sanity as we haven’t known since Reagan’s election. Berry published The Memory of Old Jack in 1974. The book is set in 1952. It’s an elegy by the protagonist on the last day of his life: “Distressingly few novelists treat both their characters and their readers with the kind of respect that Wendell Berry displays in this deeply moving account of the final day in the long life of a remarkable human being,” went the Times review by James Frakes. “On this vibrant September day in 1952, Jack Beechum, 92 years old, relives in richly textured memory the highlights and dark stretches of his career as tobacco‐farmer, husband, father, lover, crusty mentor, man‐model, and archetypal friend in the small river community of Port William, Ky. While the present bustles around him in disjointed and confusing flashes, the “firm sequence of the past is fleshed out with vivid ritual‐like immediacy: “tracing the way by which he came here, into this final solitude of an old mind shaped and taught by years of which all the other rememberers are dead.” All the other rememberers are dead. When do we begin to see for what it is the solitude we’re left with by the death of those we loved–a bitter salve and encouragement toward the inevitable. Remembering, from 1988, about Andy Cartlett, who’s lost his right hand in a farming accident and ponders a fork in his road. The volume includes two dozen short stories. Even summarizing it here is like smelling something appetizing from afar and hungering for it, though the reading pile is a bit too gargantuan these days, lengthened by an earlier Berry. —P.T.

Now this:













View this profile on Instagram FlaglerLive News Service, Palm Coast (@flaglerlive) • Instagram photos and videos

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



