The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Weather: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









The Flagler County Contractor Review Board meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Staff liaison is Bo Snowden, Chief Building Official, who may be reached at (386) 313-4027. For agendas and details go here.

Flagler County’s Technical Review Committee Meeting at 9 a.m., first floor Conference Room, at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The Technical Review Committee (TRC) is a quality control committee that provides technical review of project plans. Staff Liaison is Gina Lemon, 386-313-4067.

The Palm Coast Planning and Land Development Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.

Flagler Triger Bay Club: The speaker today is Paul Peterson, regional vice president of First Trust Portfolios. He will discuss the economic outlook under the new administration, such as it is. 11:30 a.m. at Hammock Dunes Club, 30 Avenue Royale, in the Hammock, $35 for members, $40 for guests.

Separation Chat, Open Discussion: The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts an open, freewheeling discussion on the topic here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 9-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]





Notebook: Cartooning, like written commentaries, are meant to be very opinionated. They’d be dull and pointless otherwise. But opinion isn’t a shield from intellectual honesty. If anything, the cartoonist or the opinion writer bears an even greater responsibility to write honestly because he can’t hide behind the dishonest and tendentious and spin-room quotes that fill ordinary he-said-she-said reporting. So the dishonesties can be quite a bit more powerful when also disguised as opinion. “Margolis & Cox is the editorial cartoon team of Matt Margolis and John Cox that launched in October 2019. FlaglerLive now gets them as part of its subscription to the Cagle Cartoons syndicate (which costs us $1,400 a year, if you care to help defray the cost). Matt writes the cartoons and John illustrates them,” their about page states. Margolis is a “conservative author” who has–why am I not surprised–appeared on the Onanist network and on Rush Limbaugh back in the day. One recent piece showed what I imagine they intended to be a crossdresser, flashing three children by opening his/her/their Pride flag, saying, “Happy Pride Month, kiddos!” Another showed Harvey Milk as a “predator,” another showed Cory Booker making the Nazi salute to hypocrisy. And so on. Their latest is the above, quoting that line conservatives have been cherry-picking, as they so often do, out of a Martin Luther King speech supposedly to condemn the demonstrations on the West Coast. The line is from a speech King delivered at Stanford University in April 1967 called “The Other America,” 356 days before he was assassinated (1968 was a leap year) and less than two years after the Watts riots. Clearly, Margolis and Cox know as much about the other America as I do about the other Saskatchewan, though I would have much preferred not knowing as much as I do about their America, which is my Flagler (is this really the Florida you wanted us to find, Jim Landon?) Aside from the nonsensical disconnect between the “No Kings” message on the donkey’s back and the alleged vandalism, King did say those words in the cartoon. But here’s the full context: ” “So these conditions, existence of widespread poverty, slums, and of tragic conniptions in schools and other areas of life, all of these things have brought about a great deal of despair, and a great deal of desperation. A great deal of disappointment and even bitterness in the Negro communities. And today all of our cities confront huge problems. All of our cities are potentially powder kegs as a result of the continued existence of these conditions. Many in moments of anger, many in moments of deep bitterness engage in riots. Let me say as I’ve always said, and I will always continue to say, that riots are socially destructive and self-defeating. I’m still convinced that nonviolence is the most potent weapon available to oppressed people in their struggle for freedom and justice. I feel that violence will only create more social problems than they will solve. That in a real sense it is impracticable for the Negro to even think of mounting a violent revolution in the United States. So I will continue to condemn riots, and continue to say to my brothers and sisters that this is not the way. And continue to affirm that there is another way. But at the same time, it is as necessary for me to be as vigorous in condemning the conditions which cause persons to feel that they must engage in riotous activities as it is for me to condemn riots. I think America must see that riots do not develop out of thin air. Certain conditions continue to exist in our society which must be condemned as vigorously as we condemn riots. But in the final analysis, a riot is the language of the unheard. And what is it that America has failed to hear? It has failed to hear that the plight of the Negro poor has worsened over the last few years. It has failed to hear that the promises of freedom and justice have not been met. And it has failed to hear that large segments of white society are more concerned about tranquility and the status quo than about justice, equality, and humanity. And so in a real sense our nation’s summers of riots are caused by our nation’s winters of delay. And as long as America postpones justice, we stand in the position of having these recurrences of violence and riots over and over again. Social justice and progress are the absolute guarantors of riot prevention.” Not easy to fit in a cartoon. But nor is intelligence. I’ll stick with Clay Jones. —P.T.

