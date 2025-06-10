The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, June 10, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

The Palm Coast City Council meets in workshop at 6 p.m. at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

The Community Traffic Safety Team led by Flagler County Commissioner Andy Dance meets at 9 a.m. in the third-floor Commissioner Conference Room at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. You may also join virtually by computer, mobile app or room device. Click here to join the meeting. Meeting ID: 276 236 998 121 Passcode: CyEKoW [Download Teams | Join on the web]

The St. Johns River Water Management District Governing Board holds its regular monthly meeting at its Palatka headquarters. The public is invited to attend and to offer in-person comment on Board agenda items. Note: meeting start times vary from month to month. Check here to verify the time. A livestream will also be available for members of the public to observe the meeting online. Governing Board Room, 4049 Reid St., Palatka. Click this link to access the streaming broadcast. The live video feed begins approximately five minutes before the scheduled meeting time. Meeting agendas are available online here.

Special School Board Meeting on Rule Development, 1 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.

The Flagler County School Board meets at 3 p.m. in workshop to go over the items on its upcoming school board meeting two weeks hence. The board meets in the training room on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here.

The Flagler County Planning Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. See board documents, including agendas and background materials, here. Watch the meeting or past meetings here.

The Flagler Beach Library Book Club meets at 5 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.







Notably: On November 7, 1956, over 1,000 Soviet tanks crammed into Hungary and crushed the two-week Hungarian revolution that had filled streets with students and others demanding emancipation from the Soviets. The Soviets and Hungarian collaborators murdered as many civilians as Osama’s goons killed on Sept. 11. The West objected but did nothing, could do nothing, though France and Britain could have refrained from acting identically to the Soviets, if not worse, when they joined Israel in attacking Egypt until Eisenhower told them all to desist–not because he was willing to stand up to Israel or the Brits and the French, but because he wa sincensed that they would undermine his anti-Soviet rhetoric with colonial hubris of their own. This is just a summary to get to this, what Albert Camus said in a speech on the first anniversary of the crushing of the uprising in Hungary, which can now be spoken, word for word, in response to our fascistic shah’s response to the uprising against “ICE” in California: “I am not one of those who think that there can be a compromise, even one made with resignation, even provisional, with a regime of terror which has as much right to call itself [democratic] as the executioners of the Inquisition had to call themselves Christians.” I have changed one word, putting in “democratic” for “socialist.” Like Camus, Jacques Brel, poet of hopeful despair, wrote a song for his album released in April 1957, called “Quand on a que l’amour” (“When we only have love”), a song as powerful as Camus that someone, somewhere in California, I have no doubt, is singing now. (I ran it here some years ago. Nothing says it shouldn’t be a canticle.) See below. —P.T.

Now this:

<br />













View this profile on Instagram FlaglerLive News Service, Palm Coast (@flaglerlive) • Instagram photos and videos

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



