The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, June 10, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
Weather: Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
- Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
- Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
- Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
- Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.
Today at a Glance:
The Palm Coast City Council meets in workshop at 6 p.m. at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.
The Community Traffic Safety Team led by Flagler County Commissioner Andy Dance meets at 9 a.m. in the third-floor Commissioner Conference Room at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. You may also join virtually by computer, mobile app or room device. Click here to join the meeting. Meeting ID: 276 236 998 121 Passcode: CyEKoW [Download Teams | Join on the web]
The St. Johns River Water Management District Governing Board holds its regular monthly meeting at its Palatka headquarters. The public is invited to attend and to offer in-person comment on Board agenda items. Note: meeting start times vary from month to month. Check here to verify the time. A livestream will also be available for members of the public to observe the meeting online. Governing Board Room, 4049 Reid St., Palatka. Click this link to access the streaming broadcast. The live video feed begins approximately five minutes before the scheduled meeting time. Meeting agendas are available online here.
Special School Board Meeting on Rule Development, 1 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.
The Flagler County School Board meets at 3 p.m. in workshop to go over the items on its upcoming school board meeting two weeks hence. The board meets in the training room on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here.
The Flagler County Planning Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. See board documents, including agendas and background materials, here. Watch the meeting or past meetings here.
The Flagler Beach Library Book Club meets at 5 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.
Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.
Notably: On November 7, 1956, over 1,000 Soviet tanks crammed into Hungary and crushed the two-week Hungarian revolution that had filled streets with students and others demanding emancipation from the Soviets. The Soviets and Hungarian collaborators murdered as many civilians as Osama’s goons killed on Sept. 11. The West objected but did nothing, could do nothing, though France and Britain could have refrained from acting identically to the Soviets, if not worse, when they joined Israel in attacking Egypt until Eisenhower told them all to desist–not because he was willing to stand up to Israel or the Brits and the French, but because he wa sincensed that they would undermine his anti-Soviet rhetoric with colonial hubris of their own. This is just a summary to get to this, what Albert Camus said in a speech on the first anniversary of the crushing of the uprising in Hungary, which can now be spoken, word for word, in response to our fascistic shah’s response to the uprising against “ICE” in California: “I am not one of those who think that there can be a compromise, even one made with resignation, even provisional, with a regime of terror which has as much right to call itself [democratic] as the executioners of the Inquisition had to call themselves Christians.” I have changed one word, putting in “democratic” for “socialist.” Like Camus, Jacques Brel, poet of hopeful despair, wrote a song for his album released in April 1957, called “Quand on a que l’amour” (“When we only have love”), a song as powerful as Camus that someone, somewhere in California, I have no doubt, is singing now. (I ran it here some years ago. Nothing says it shouldn’t be a canticle.) See below.
—P.T.
View this profile on Instagram
The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
June 2025
Palm Coast City Council Workshop
Community Traffic Safety Team Meeting
St. Johns River Water Management District Meeting
Special School Board Meeting on Rule Development
Flagler County School Board Workshop: Agenda Items
Flagler Beach Library Book Club
Flagler County Planning Board Meeting
Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy
River to Sea Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) Bicycle/Pedestrian Advisory Committee Meeting
Separation Chat: Open Discussion
The Circle of Light A Course in Miracles Study Group
Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 9-18, at the Flagler County Public Library
Public Engagement Forum on Pier Replacement in Flagler Beach
For the full calendar, go here.
I am not one of those who wish to see the people of Hungary take up arms again in a rising certain to be crushed, under the eyes of the nations of the world, who would spare them neither applause nor pious tears, but who would go back at one to their slippers by the fireside like a football crowd on a Sunday evening after a cup final. […] [O]n this anniversary of liberty, I hope with all my heart that the silent resistance of the people of Hungary will endure, will grow stronger, and, reinforced by all the voices which we can raise on their behalf, will induce unanimous international opinion to boycott their oppressors. And if world opinion is too feeble or egoistical to do justice to a martyred people, and if our voices also are too weak, I hope that Hungary’s resistance will endure until the counter-revolutionary State collapses everywhere in the East under the weight of its lies and contradictions. […] In Europe’s isolation today, we have only one way of being true to Hungary, and that is never to betray, among ourselves and everywhere, what the Hungarian heroes died for, never to condone, among ourselves and everywhere, even indirectly, those who killed them. It would indeed be difficult for us to be worthy of such sacrifices. But we can try to be so, in uniting Europe at last, in forgetting our quarrels, in correcting our own errors, in increasing our creativeness, and our solidarity. We have faith that there is on the march in the world, parallel with the forces of oppression and death which are darkening our history, a force of conviction and life, an immense movement of emancipation which is culture and which is born of freedom to create and of freedom to work.
–From Albert Camus’ “Le sang des hongrois” (“The Blood of the HUngarians), 1957.
Comments
Pogo says
@Meanwhile
https://www.google.com/search?q=viktor+orban
… the legacy of 1956’s martyrs:
https://hungarytoday.hu/
… Camus, Jacques Brel — where ever you are:
https://www.thetimes.com/world/europe/article/marine-le-pen-news-france-rally-3z29tcpc6
More is more
martyr
https://www.google.com/search?q=martyr
Camus
https://www.google.com/search?q=Camus
Jacques Brel
https://www.google.com/search?q=Jacques+Brel
Laurel says
Chaos in the streets. Just as I predicted if y’all remember. The tyrant started this because this is what he wants. Us pitted against each other, and distracted from his meme schemes.
This chaos will get worse before he is done, you wait and see. An unsettled America. A dictator’s dream.
Pogo says
@To the good life
“See which U.S. cities report ‘forever chemicals’ in drinking water
Austin Fast
USA TODAY
Water pouring from the faucets of at least 42 million Americans is contaminated with unacceptable levels of “forever chemicals,” according to a USA TODAY analysis of records the Environmental Protection Agency released on June 2.
Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, are a family of manmade chemicals engineered to be nearly indestructible. Studies have shown they can accumulate over time in human bodies, leading to certain cancers and other health complications.
Over the past two years, the EPA has collected complete sets of test results from about 6,900 drinking water systems, with thousands more expected as the PFAS testing initiative continues another year…”
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2025/06/10/forever-chemicals-cities-drinking-water-epa-data/84027569007/
Dennis C Rathsam says
[Disallowed. Do not use this site to spread disinformation and hate. Thanks.–FL]
Jim says
I’m sure we’ll see comments lauding Trump for sending in troops to LA. They refuse to see that there was no reason to do this – the original protests were mainly peaceful and the LA police had it under control. No one asked for the National Guard. Further, Trump federalized the Guard without the consent of the governor which should not happen and shouldn’t be acceptable to any American, regardless of party affiliation.
Clearly Trump is trying to incite the citizens to riot, burn, etc. so he can continue to militarize the situation. He stated that he’d “send troops anywhere” if necessary. Clearly he wants to put the military into the streets of as many cities and states as he thinks he can justify. And now the Marines are getting involved. I wonder how much training those guys have in crowd control without a gun in their hands? And I hate it for the Marines and National Guard. I’ll bet most of them don’t want to be there, don’t know why they are there and don’t want to assault anyone.
Trump has weaponized the federal government and is very close to becoming a true dictator. The House is abdicated any oversite and the “leader”, Mike Johnson, is the most spineless congressman I’ve yet to see (even worse than Lindsey Graham and that’s hard to do).
I don’t see how any thinking American can see what is going on and think this is all okay. I guess it’s the same reason why Hitler was so beloved by the Germans prior to WWII. That didn’t end well for the Germans. I hope we don’t have to see the entire nation burned down to start recognizing what’s happening.