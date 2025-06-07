The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, June 7, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 70 percent. Saturday Night: Partly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

Bunnell History Day: Join us from 10 to 4 p.m. all over Bunnell at this historic event and enjoy food trucks, history displays and demonstrations, DJ music, many vendors, history re-enactors, important Florida humanities speakers, tours of local landmarks, the kid zone, a farmer’s market, a wine and beer tent and the always popular mechanical bull experience. The speakers will be James Abraham on 100 years of voter suppression, Pat Mitchell Hines, a writer who will speak about her forefather, who was an enslaved person, and Chris Kahl, who will take us on a musical journey. Here’s the schedule:

10:00 – Carver Center – Opening Ceremony, Giving Thanks, Reverend Giddens, Historical Sign Dedication, Student Scholarship Presentation, Sponsor Announcements and Appreciation.

10:00 – 3:00 Edward Johnson City Park – Kids Zone, Vendors, Wine/Beer Tent, DJ music, Mechanical Bull Riding, Food Trucks, Historic Displays, Discussions, Exhibitions

10:00 – 3:00 – Holden House Museum – Historic Tours All Day

10:30-11:30 – Carver Center, Speaker #1 – James Abraham – Bloody Streets and Crooked Lines: 100 Years of Voter Suppression in Florida

11:00 – 1:00 – Little Red School House Tours

11:45 – 12:30 – Carver Center, Speaker #2 – Pat Mitchell – Growing up in Bunnell as a 5th generation African American

1:00 – Edward Johnson City Park Pavillion – Cake Cutting

1:30 – 2:30 – Bridges – A United Methodist Fellowship Sanctuary, Speaker #3 – Chris Kahl – A Musical Journey Through Florida

3:00 – DJ Tent – Raffle and Closing Remarks – The raffle supports student scholarships and the winner. You don’t have to be present to win but it would sure be fun if you were!

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today on the east side of Wickline Park on Daytona Avenue, 315 South 7th Street, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

The Flagler Beach All Stars hold their monthly beach clean-up starting at 9 a.m. in front of the Flagler Beach pier. All volunteers welcome.

Sunshine and Sandals Social at Cornerstone: Every first Saturday we invite new residents out to learn everything about Flagler County at Cornerstone Center, 608 E. Moody Blvd, Bunnell, 1 to 2:30 p.m. We have a great time going over dog friendly beaches and parks, local social clubs you can be a part of as well as local favorite restaurants.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.





Storytime: Flannery O’Connor once wrote that critics had lumped her into the “School of the Gratuitous Grotesque (along with Paul Bowles),” as she wrote (her parenthesis: she must not have thought much of Bowles to unparenthesize him). Bowles is not as well known as he should be, and ought to be better known than O’Connor. He is the author of The Sheltering Sky and some of the 20th century’s best American short stories, always sharpened to cut. He was also a composer. He lived most of his life in Morocco. He wasn’t nearly as fond of the United States as Gore Vidal was fond of him. He died in 1999. “When he was six weeks old,” his Economist obituary began, “Paul Bowles was undressed by his father and placed naked in a wicker cot on the third-storey windowsill of a brownstone in Queens during a snowstorm. Only the intervention of his maternal grandmother, who heard his cries of distress and rushed to the rescue, saved “the only American existentialist” from certain death in babyhood. This may or may not have actually happened. Young Paul so hated his father Claude, a New York dentist whose “mere presence meant misery”, that he was prepared to believe him capable of anything, even attempted infanticide. It was also just the sort of horror story that excited Paul Bowles’s imagination.” Like, for example, “A Thousand Days for Mokhtar,” first published in his collection, The Delicate Prey and Other Stories (1950), later to become the title story of a larger collection. Mokhtar lives above the shop he runs. He hangs out with people in a nearby cafe. He smells the “bloodlike smell of the sea.” His life “was only in the nature of a warning.” He is an uneasy man, and lonely, since his wife died ten years before. As you read, you expect to hear him say that his liver hurts, like Dostoevsky’s Underground Man. He is not so much worried about a feeling that he’s going to die as he is anxious about having to ask himself the question. “And Mokhtar wondered if really he had the right to go on living and watching the world change, without her. Each month the world had changed a little more, had gone a little further away from what it had been when she had known it.” He nights are just as unsettled. That particular night he wakes up horrified from a dream where he chokes his friend the butcher Bouchta to death, and enjoys it. He gets up, goes to Bouchta’s shop to tell him of the dream, to warn him of the omen. When he meets him, Bouchta is angry: Mokhtar hasn’t paid his debt of 22 douros. Mokhtar insists that he has. He is absolutely convinced that he has, just as Bouchta is absolutely convinced that he has not. They argue. People stopped to watch. They fight. Mokhtar grabs him. Bouchta is wielding a cleaver. Mokhtar is convinced Bouchta is going to kill him. He restrains him. It’s a violent struggle. Bouchta is old and not as strong as his friend. He suddenly goes limp. He is dead. Mokhtar appeals to all the passersby who watched the fight: he didn’t kill him. He just dreamed it, he tells the witnesses, and Bouchta just died from the struggle. The witnesses agree, and say so to the court. “‘I have heard from the witnesses what happened in the market,’ said the Qadi impatiently, ‘and from those same witnesses I know you are an evil man. It is impossible for the mind of an upright man to bring forth an evil dream. Bouchta died as a result of your dream.’ And as Mokhtar attempted to interrupt: ‘I know what you are going to say, but you are a fool, Mokhtar. You blame the wind, the night, your long solitude. Good. For a thousand days in our prison here you will not hear the wind, you will not know whether it is night or day, and you will never lack the companionship of your fellow-prisoners.” And in his new solitude, Mokhtar remembers: Bouchta had been right. He’d not paid his 22 douros debt after all, that debt he’d incurred, buying a lamb’s head. —P.T.

Now this:













