The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, May 24, 2025

Weather: Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Wickline Park, 315 South 7th Street, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

Peps Art Walk, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every second and fourth Saturday, Beachfront Grille, 2444 South Oceanshore Boulevard, Flagler Beach. Step into the magical vibes of Unique Handcrafted vendors gathering in one location, selling handmade goods. Makers, crafters, artists, of all kinds found here. From honey to baked goods, wooden surfboards, to painted surfboards, silverware jewelry to clothing, birdbaths to inked glass, beachy furniture to foot fashions, candles to soaps, air fresheners to home decor and SO much more! Peps Art Walk happens on the last Saturday of every month. A grassroots market that began in May of 2022 has grown steadily into an event with over 30 vendors and many loyal patrons. The event is free, food and drink on site, parking is free, and a raffle is held to raise money for local charity Whispering Meadows Ranch. Kid friendly, dog friendly, great music and good vibes. Come out to support our hometown artist community!

Water Safety Event: Palm Coast’s Parks and Recreation Department hosts its annual water safe event at Belle Terre Swim and Racquet Club from 1 to 4 p.m. Learn how to be safe while having fun at our Pool Safety Day! Through fun pool games, mini Learn to Swim lessons, and hands-on demonstrations, your family will learn the steps for basic first aid, CPR, water rescues, and more. Bring your family down to the pool for a day of fun and safety! Our certified pool staff will lead activities to teach safety in and around the pool. Activities will include pool games, mini Learn to Swim classes, provision of water safety information, and basic first aid. Participants will also watch as our life safety staff demonstrate water rescues. $2 for adults, $1 for those 17 and under, and for seniors, 65 and over.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.





Juxtapositions: It’s long been theorized and often proven that fanaticism and sexual repression are closely related. Many amateurs of mass killing, that American pastime, are “incels,” shorthand for “involuntary celibates,” though Jia Tolentino in her 2018 New Yorker piece on “The Rage of the Incels” argues it’s not sex they’re really after. The “subset of straight men calling themselves ‘incels,’” she writes, “have constructed a violent political ideology around the injustice of young, beautiful women refusing to have sex with them. These men often subscribe to notions of white supremacy. They are, by their own judgment, mostly unattractive and socially inept. (They frequently call themselves “subhuman.”) They’re also diabolically misogynistic. ‘Society has become a place for worship of females and it’s so fucking wrong, they’re not Gods they are just a fucking cum-dumpster,’ a typical rant on an incel message board reads. The idea that this misogyny is the real root of their failures with women does not appear to have occurred to them.” She wrote, notably, as JD Vance’s Hillbilly Elegy, a salon version of that quote in a few parts, was being deified by liberals and conservatives, and many years after Martin Amis, among other things, had noted the connection between sexual frustration and Islamists who like to blow themselves up, taking innumerable victims down with them. “The more common pattern,” Amis had written of Islamist terrorists in The Second Plane (2008), “is to keep your sexual tension stopped, and work it off with religious rage,” a line I found almost identical to a reflection by Casanova, early in his memoirs: “rage took the place of lust.” (He was not referring to himself, though even at 15, we find in the same memoirs, Casanova is suggesting to an older man whose advances a woman was rejecting that he should simply rape her to bring her under control.) Robert Lacy in Inside the Kingdom, his 2009 study of Saudi Arabia, picked up on the theme: “Young Saudis were being taught to scorn what the West was giving them, while also being encouraged to blame the West for their ills. It was a prescription for trouble. Frustrated in their search for the support and self-respect of a decent living—which would also have enabled them to pay the high Saudi bride price to get married—these young men became easy targets for radicalization, sublimating sexual frustration into religious extremes.” But none of this is new. Nietzche’s hatred of women inspired many an incel, and the Crusades, that 200-year bacchanal of European barbarism over the Levant, started with that misnomer, the People’s Crusade, which was nothing more—and nothing less–than an orgy of rape and pillage across Europe by ragtag Catholic fanatics bent on massacring as many Jews and raping as many women and girls as they could before they in turn were cut to pieces in their first encounter with “Saracens” in Anatolia. The dozen crusades that followed may have been more organized and disciplined. They were no less of an organized gang rape, not just metaphorically, of the Levant, and the imposition of a template a millennium of western imperialism would follow, the 400-year Ottoman interregnum notwithstanding, and that Israel would replicate: an Arab’s life, man, woman or child, has never amounted to much more than an impediment to Western (and since Balfour, Zionist and Israeli) assumptions. It’s not always sexual frustrations that lead to rage. —P.T.

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events.

