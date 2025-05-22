The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, May 22, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

Model Yacht Club Races at the Pond in Palm Coast’s Central Park, from noon to 2 p.m. in Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave. Join Bill Wells, Bob Rupp and other members of the Palm Coast Model Yacht Club, watch them race or join the races with your own model yacht. No dues to join the club, which meets at the pond in Central Park every Thursday.

The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street in Flagler Beach. Watch the meeting at the city’s YouTube channel here. Access meeting agenda and materials here. See a list of commission members and their email addresses here.







Readings: Editor & Publisher, that old trade magazine that somehow is still in print, interviewed Gordon Borrell, an advertising and marketing guru, on the “tipping point” in local media: “Local media is at a tipping point — just as likely to tip into oblivion as to survive.” “According to Borrell, 85% of local media companies are capturing less than 10% of their obtainable digital advertising market. Worse yet, daily newspapers are the only legacy media segment with zero growth in digital revenue since 2020.” He’s against paywalls: ““We have 25 years of proof that people won’t pay for most of this content,” he said. “You’re limiting your audience, turning people off, and shrinking your reach at a time when scale matters more than ever.” […] Asked to reflect on two decades of trend-watching, Borrell didn’t hesitate. “If you told the 2001 version of me that newspapers would hold less than 4% of the total local market — including digital — I would’ve laughed in your face,” he said. “That’s what shocked and disappointed me the most.” On the flip side, what surprised him most was the long-term viability of the “build audience first, monetize later” model. “We used to laugh at Google and Facebook — how would they make money? But they built massive audiences and then turned on the revenue engine,” Borrell said. “That’s the model local publishers need to adopt: grow reach, then turn on monetization when you have something advertisers want to be part of.”

