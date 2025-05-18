The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, May 18, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph. Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Today at a Glance:

Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email PalmCoastFarmersMarket386@gmail.com

ESL Bible Studies for Intermediate and Advanced Students: 9:30 to 10:25 a.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1225 Royal Palms Parkway, Palm Coast. Improve your English skills while studying the Bible. This study is geared toward intermediate and advanced level English Language Learners.

Troop 472 Summer Camp Car Show and Fundraiser, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Central Park in palm Coast’s Town Center. Food trucks, a photo booth, a kid zone, and cars galore. Pets welcome. Admission is free cars can be added to the show for a $10 donation. Come out and support your local boy scout troop and cub scout pack and try delicious food from our food trucks while enjoying amazing cars.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Al-Anon Family Groups: Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at Silver Dollar II Club, Suite 707, 2729 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell, and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings here.





Notably: I find it interesting that Twitter prevented me from embedding this post by Assal Rad, whose posts I have on occasion posted here. Her post shows three dead Palestinian babies. It’s not banned from Twitter. It is offered up with the content warning which, if clicked, reveals the picture behind it. You can see the post here. Rad posted the picture to note that an NYU student’s diploma was withheld for condemning the Gaza genocide while delivering his speech at his graduation. CNN reports that Logan Rozos told members of his graduating class that “as I search my heart today in addressing you all … the only thing that is appropriate to say in this time and to a group this large is a recognition of the atrocities currently happening in Palestine.” He repeatedly referred to the Gaza genocide, and said it as supported by the United States and paid for with our tax dollars–all undeniably factual (see here, here, here and here, among 52,000 sources. I am choosing that number for a reason.) Somehow I don’t imagine NYU would’ve held out his diploma if he’d made a reference to Oct. 7 from the Israeli side of the fence and delivered a few choice words about “Palestinian terrorists,” like those three babies must be, if the Israeli “defense forces” assassinated them. At least Twitter allowed the embedding of a more recent Rad post, below. I never took out my NYU diploma from its cardboard tube (I didn’t go to my graduation: a World Cup soccer match was more important, so I got the diploma in the mail). I wouldn’t mind sending it back by return post. —P.T. If you’re not writing the truth about crimes against humanity, you’re culpable in them. pic.twitter.com/uJKrqObcPy — Assal Rad (@AssalRad) May 8, 2021

Now this:













