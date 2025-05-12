The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, May 12, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Monday Night: Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Today at a Glance:

The Flagler County Library Board of Trustees meets at 4:30 p.m. at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast. The meeting of the seven-member board is open to the public.

The Flagler County Land Acquisition Committee meets at 3:30 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, in the first floor conference room.

The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, where the City Commission is holding its meetings until it is able to occupy its own City Hall on Commerce Parkway in 2025. To access meeting agendas, materials and minutes, go here.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.







Notably: Who hasn’t at one time or another had a romance with radio? Who doesn’t remember their first tiny transistor set taken to bed every summer night to listen to the baseball game (Phil Rizzuto and his holy cows with Bill White and Frank Messer on WABC in New York. He was off the air by 1986, the year I left the city.) But who still listens? Though I’ve been doing a weekly commentary on our own WNZF for years, I could count on one hand the number of minutes I’ve listened even to that radio station, though I have an excuse: one of my health insurance’s conditions is not to listen to right-wing shout radio. I stopped listening to AM when Limbaugh infested it in the late 1980s. I stopped listening to FM when I left Chapel Hill and its then-fabulous combination of WUNC (with its late night jazz hours) and WCPE, the listener supported classical radio station that still streams here. Too many ads (who am I to say, considering the ads I inflict on readers here), too much sameness, too little personality behind the voices. And yet it’s still a sought-after medium, especially if podcasts are included. Theodor Adorno in 1938 predicted that music broadcast over radio would make us “forcibly retarded.” He was wrong of course, at least about the music. Father Coughlin and his multiplying descendants of talk radio and the podcast age who have proved him right. —P.T.

