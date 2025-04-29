The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, April 29, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

Flagler Airport Terminal Groundbreaking: The county hosts a 10 a.m. groundbreaking for the future 15,000 square foot general aviation terminal at the Flagler County airport, replacing a 40-year-old building.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.







Editorial notebook: Circuit Judge James Colaw, a circuit judge in Bradford County, the county just north of Gainesville, the county whose largest town is the aptly named Starke, where Florida’s gulag hosts its death row and its frequent state-sanctioned killings (murders by other definitions, as Clausewitz might put it), wrote in a 20-page decision Sunday that Jeffrey Hutchinson is “sane and competent to be executed” Thursday. The News Service of Florida used the phrase to headline its brief (because the condemned are generally awarded nothing more than a brief in the run-up to their last breath). Sane and Competent to be the latest cog for an insane and incompetent machinery. I recall a motion I just read last week in our local circuit court, this one against the killing of Jermaine Williams (he faces the death penalty for knifing his wife to death in Bunnell; he doesn’t deserve life. But he should not be murdered, either). “Plainly,” the motion reads in its futile effort to spare him death (something he could do for himself if he pled to life in prison), “there is a disturbing history and one which the defense is now bringing to the attention of the Court and the prosecution so there can be no principled argument in the future that similar problems with lethal injections were not foreseeable. The injection of etomidate, rocuronium bromide and potassium acetate are guaranteed to produce a horrifying and agonizing death unless the prisoner is fully anaesthetized and remains anaesthetized throughout. This, in turn, depends wholly and solely upon the nonmedical personnel accurately measuring out and then successfully administering an adequate dose of all three drugs. Even a slight error in dosage or administration can leave a prisoner conscious but paralyzed while dying, a sentient witness of his or her own slow, lingering asphyxiation.” Sane and competent. —P.T.

Now this:













