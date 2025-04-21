The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, April 21, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Today at a Glance:

The three-member East Flagler Mosquito Control District Board meets at 10 a.m. at District Headquarters, 210 Airport Executive Drive, Palm Coast. Agendas are available here. District staff, commissioners and email addresses are here. The meetings are open to the public.

The Flagler County Commission meets in workshop at 1 p.m. to discuss the replacement of retiring County Attorney Al Hadeed, an update to the beach management plan, which is teetering, and a presentation from the fire department on its needs in the coming year.

The Flagler County Commission meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Bunnell. Access meeting agendas and materials here. The five county commissioners and their email addresses are listed here.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.





Notably: What the shah of maralago is really pissed about. From Statista: “While China’s status as the world’s largest manufacturing hub seems to be a law of nature these days – one only challenged by President Trump – that hasn’t always been the case. In fact, as recently as 2009, the U.S. trumped China in manufacturing output as measured by total value added in the sector. China’s manufacturing output climbed from roughly $134 billion in 1980 to roughly $4.8 trillion in 2023. During that time, China’s share of global manufacturing output climbed from 5 percent to around 30 percent, while former manufacturing leader the United States saw its share drop from 21 to 17 percent. In 2001, the U.S. share of global manufacturing peaked at 28 percent, but China’s accession to the WTO in 2001, which opened the country up to the world economy, quickly changed the balance of power.” —P.T.

